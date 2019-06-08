Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car rollover crash that shut down Colorado 94 for several hours Saturday.
A 26-year-old Colorado Springs man and 4-year-old child were both injured in the crash, which was reported near Page Road at about 1:30 p.m.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche, Pancho Martinez Torbido, was travelling west on Colorado 94 at a "high rate of speed" when he "caught up to slower-moving traffic," swerved and lost control of his vehicle. The Avalanche rolled multiple times, landing on its roof, and blocking both lanes of the highway, state troopers said.
Torbido was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Troopers said he has life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old passenger in the car was not properly restrained in a child seat, and has serious injuries.