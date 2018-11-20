KANSAS CITY, Mo. • A Kansas City man has been charged in the slaying of a man who had recently gone to Colorado, apparently to get marijuana.
Deion Crum, 22, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and four other felonies in the death of Jacob Skowronski. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Skowronski's parents found their son dead in February in his Lee's Summit apartment. Police examined his phone and found messages indicating his Colorado trip was to bring back marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Police also found text messages Skowronski sent to Crum, saying he was home, and a photo of a bag containing a green leafy substance.