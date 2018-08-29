A 41-year-old man was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with a string of nine armed robberies in six months, most of which occurred in northeastern Colorado Springs.
Joshua Lee Youngblood was taken into custody Aug. 18 after he was involved in a single motorcycle accident in Teller County, police said in a statement. When deputies made contact, they discovered he had active warrants from Colorado Springs, including for all nine robberies, and Kiowa County in eastern Colorado.
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit had been investigating a pattern of nine armed robberies occurring throughout Colorado Springs between Jan. 9 and June 27, police said.
In five of the robberies, police said Youngblood entered the business, pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the employees, and demanded money. In four of these robberies, police said Youngblood targeted pharmacies and presented a note demanding prescription narcotics.
The robberies took place throughout the city, including six northern Colorado Springs area locations:
• Jan. 9, Staybridge Inn & Suites, 7130 Commerce Center Drive
• April 11, Walgreens (pharmacy), 5713 Flintridge Drive
• May 28, Subway, 4435 Centennial Blvd.
• May 28, Carl’s Jr., 13315 Voyager Parkway
• June 7, Walgreens (pharmacy), 7390 Rangewood Drive
• June 8, Dominos, 7055 Lexington Drive
• June 9, Starbucks, 3104 W. Colorado Ave.
• June 13, Safeway (pharmacy), 840 Village Center Drive
• June 27, Safeway (pharmacy), 6520 S. Academy Blvd.
On Aug. 21, search warrants were executed in the 1100 block of North Weber Street in Colorado Springs and, with the assistance of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, in the 1600 block of 15th Street in Penrose, Colo. Throughout the course of the investigation, handguns and narcotics were recovered, police said.
Youngblood was booked into Colorado Springs’ Criminal Justice Center, where he remains as of press time. He was scheduled to appear in court Aug. 22, according to booking records.
Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at 444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.