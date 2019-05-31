COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A man allegedly fired shots out of his car while driving on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Friday.
A Fountain police officer was driving southbound on I-25 when the suspect reportedly fired off multiple shots along the busy highway at about 3:41 p.m.
The officer immediately pulled the suspect over and Colorado Springs police responded to help detain him. The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting it may have been tied to road rage, but the shooting is still under investigation.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact them. You can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
