A 51-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into a car at knifepoint Saturday morning at a King Soopers in Monument, police said.
A man and woman saw the suspect, Steven Weaver, standing in the parking lot of the grocery store at 1070 W. Baptist Road as they walked to their car, police said. After loading the groceries into their car, the woman got inside and the man went to put their cart away.
That’s when Weaver allegedly walked up to the car and tried to open the door, police said. The woman saw what he was trying to do and locked the doors.
When the man returned, Weaver, who was armed with a knife, allegedly confronted him and demanded he be given a ride, police said. A fight broke out and Weaver allegedly tried to stab the man several times.
The man tried to get in the car, but Weaver pulled him away and was able to get in the car himself, police said. The man pulled Weaver out, and after another struggle, Weaver ran away.
No one was injured.
Weaver was captured nearby and arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree kidnapping, attempted aggravated robbery, felony menacing, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to register as a sex offender and harassment, police said.
“The Monument Police Department would like to point out that the awareness displayed by the vehicle owners played a very large part in this incident concluding without injury or further criminal episode,” a news release says. “They were both aware of their surroundings and paid attention to circumstances that did not seem right.”