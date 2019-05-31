A man is accused of shooting at a vehicle in Colorado Springs during a bout of road rage Friday, police say.
About 3:40 p.m., a Fountain police sergeant was northbound on Interstate 25, nearing the Garden of the Gods Road exit, when several people flagged him down and told him a man had shot at their vehicle, Colorado Springs police said in a news release.
As the sergeant spoke with them, the suspect drove by again, and the sergeant followed. He soon stopped the suspect, later identified as Michael McGinnis, 24, and arrested him.
Several firearms were found in McGinnis’ vehicle, the release said. He was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.