Teller County Sheriff's officials said Friday the man and child who died in a confirmed murder-suicide in Florissant on Thursday were a father and his son.

Deputies identified the suspect as 53-year-old William Brueche and the victim as 5-year-old Liam Brueche.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday the Sheriff's Office received a report that William Brueche had missed his court-ordered child exchange, which regularly took place in the Sheriff's Office parking lot, officials said in a news release.

When deputies attempted a welfare check at William Brueche's home they were unsuccessful, officials said. As he was known to be in the Teller County area deputies continued checking Brueche's residence and other known locations into Thursday morning, according to the release.

At approximately 12:05 a.m. Thursday, Teller sheriffs received a 911 call of an unconscious adult male in a pickup truck in Florissant. Officials confirmed the vehicle was the one deputies were searching for related to the missed child exchange, the release said.

When deputies responded to the scene they found William and Liam Brueche dead in the vehicle, they said.

This is the second confirmed murder-suicide in Teller County in fewer than two months, after a November murder-suicide left a married couple dead in Florissant.