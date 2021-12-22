You have permission to edit this article.
Making the winter season a wonderland

Winter, the coldest season, delights our senses. It is a wonderful time of year, marked by the warmth of family, friends ... and fireplaces! This special time, when all is illuminated, has long served as a muse to many. The following quotes pay homage to the cheerfulness of the holidays, and the endless possibilities of the New Year:

“Winter, a lingering season, is a time to gather golden moments, embark upon a sentimental journey, and enjoy every idle hour.”

-          John Boswell

“In seed time learn, in harvest time teach, in winter enjoy.”

-          William Blake

“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.”

-          Hamilton Wright Mabie

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: It is the time for home.”

-          Edith Sitwell

