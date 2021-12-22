Making the winter season a wonderland

Winter, the coldest season, delights our senses. It is a wonderful time of year, marked by the warmth of family, friends ... and fireplaces! This special time, when all is illuminated, has long served as a muse to many. The following quotes pay homage to the cheerfulness of the holidays, and the endless possibilities of the New Year:
“Winter, a lingering season, is a time to gather golden moments, embark upon a sentimental journey, and enjoy every idle hour.”
- John Boswell
“In seed time learn, in harvest time teach, in winter enjoy.”
- William Blake
“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.”
- Hamilton Wright Mabie
“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: It is the time for home.”
- Edith Sitwell