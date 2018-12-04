PARIS • The French government caved after Paris’ worst rioting in decades, delaying an energy tax increase Tuesday — but it was seen as “too little, too late” by many protesters whose anger seems increasingly focused on embattled President Emmanuel Macron.
Demonstrators were back in the streets, blocking fuel depots and, on a highway near the southern city of Aubagne, commandeered a toll booth.
The protests began Nov. 17 with motorists upset over the fuel tax increase, but have grown to encompass a range of complaints, and some now call for the government to resign.
Last weekend, more than 130 people were injured and 412 arrested in rioting in the French capital. Shops were looted and cars torched in plush neighborhoods around the famed Champs-Elysees Avenue. The Arc de Triomphe was sprayed with graffiti and vandalized.