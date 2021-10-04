LAKE GEORGE • Fall is in the air and M Lazy C Ranch is embracing the season with FallFest 2021.
Set for Thursday, Oct. 16, the celebration promises to be a day full of good ol' western-style music, food and family fun.
“There is something about fall that goes just perfectly with our 115-year-old homestead horse farm,” said Kelly Gottus, owner and head cowgirl at M Lazy C Ranch 801 CR 453, approximately 5 miles West of Lake George off Highway 24.
Family-friendly activities will be from noon to 5 p.m., with live music, food, tractor hay rides, pony rides for the kids, surprise entertainment, and an area featuring some favorite local businesses and vendors. Entertainment throughout the day will feature Exit West, Cowgirl Tricia, Joe Wyka and Levi Richardson.
As the sun begins to set there will be a spookier atmosphere from 5 to 8 p.m., as the historical old ranch ghosts come out to play when visiting their Old West Ghost Town. Talk to the staff about their ghostly encounters and stories.
The vendor fair will include local artists, additional food options, educational opportunities, and a costume rental company who can "on the spot tailor." The costumier will rent costumes for $10 for 20 minutes so you can capture the moment in a photo and post to your favorite social media outlet. Or if you want to rent your costume for the entire day, rentals are $30 for adults and $15-20 for kids.
Tickets are $30 for ages 12 and up; $20 for children ages 2-11; and free for children under 2. The price includes your ticket to the musical fair, a lunch or dinner, surprise guests, crafts, access to the vendor fair, archery classes, a fly fishing with Mr. Larry tutorial, as well as trick-or-treating throughout the ranch and a pony ride for every child under 12. All tickets must be purchased online at https://mlazyc.com/on-the-ranch/. Active military, reserves and veterans: use code DA8DVAQK to receive 10% off of your order.
Some additional costs include wine and beer, gratuities and trail rides. According to the venue website, "As part of our commitment to the safety of our guests and our community anyone driving will be limited to two alcoholic beverages and will only be sold when accompanied with a meal."
Trail rides are for one hour at $50 and must be scheduled in advance as the rides sell out very quickly.
No outside food (only individuals with allergies may bring in their own food) or alcoholic beverages are allowed at the event.
“Last year we sold out within a couple weeks, so this year we are going to do even more (tickets this year) so we can accommodate a diverse and larger number of attendees,” said Gottus.