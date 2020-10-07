If we all read the same things, how dull would that be? I’ve been focusing on fiction during these strange days — but for those who thrive on nonfiction, here are six acclaimed new paperbacks for you.
• “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep ($16.95). Cep examines Lee’s attempts, in the later years of her career, to report on and write a book about a notorious Alabama serial killer in 1970s Alabama. “Furious Hours,” taking us into atmospheric courtrooms in the Deep South, reads like a novel, and you leave it thinking that the story of the accused killer, the Rev. Willie Maxwell, would make a great movie.
• “Sontag: Her Life and Work” by Benjamin Moser ($22). Winner of this year’s Pulitzer Prize for biography, this hefty book (800-plus pages) examines the life of one of America’s best-known public intellectuals, Susan Sontag. “An authoritatively constructed work told with pathos and grace,” wrote the Pulitzer committee, “that captures the writer’s genius and humanity alongside her addictions, sexual ambiguities and volatile enthusiasms.”
• “Elements of Fiction” by Walter Mosley ($16). This is Mosley’s follow-up to his 2007 writer’s guide “This Year You Write Your Novel.” The new book, wrote Kirkus Reviews, “provides guidance and tough-minded encouragement to writers at any stage of development ... As with other manuals, this one doesn’t shirk from emphasizing the difficulty of writing, but Mosley’s spirited generosity helps make it less daunting.”
• “Year of the Monkey” by Patti Smith ($15). Musician/author/poet Smith’s third volume of her memoirs takes us through her life in her 70th year, in “a hybrid narrative that’s part travel journal, part reflexive essay on our times, and part meditation on existence at the edge of a new decade of life,” wrote an NPR reviewer, describing the book as “a beautifully realized and unique memoir that chronicles a transformative year in the life of one of our most multi-talented creative voices.”
• “The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke” by Jeffrey C. Stewart ($27.95). Another Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, Stewart’s book examines the life of Locke, the philosopher, writer and trailblazer of the Harlem Renaissance, whose protegees included Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston and Jacob Lawrence. A New York Times critic called the book a “majestic biography” that “gives Locke the attention his life deserves.”
• “One Day: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary 24 Hours in America” by Gene Weingarten ($17). Weingarten picked a date at random (Dec. 28, 1986) and found a multitude of real-life stories, from all over the country. One reviewer wrote that the author “indulges his uncommon storytelling gifts on behalf of the (mostly) common man and woman. Weingarten takes immense pleasure in sifting through facts for meaning, then selecting the right language to draw readers close.”
Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times