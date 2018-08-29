Got Labor Day weekend plans? If you’re still on the prowl for a Colorado ski pass, you might want to consider visiting the Christy Sports Event Center, 8601 West Cross Drive in Littleton.

There, at the retailer’s sale running through Tuesday, you can score big.

Powder Daze promises its usual end-of-summer bonanza, up to 70 percent off gear and apparel to get you ready for the slopes. But now, Christy Sports has teamed up with newcomer Ikon Pass’s partner resorts and others to offer some enticing stash.

How about four days at Loveland Ski Area for $159? How about that many days plus another at Arapahoe Basin for $169? Five-packs for Copper Mountain and Winter Park are listed at $209 and $219, respectively.

And that’s not all. Also offering discounted bundles are Crested Butte and Steamboat, the former a new mountain under Vail Resorts’ long popular Epic Pass and the latter a destination of Alterra Mountain Company’s Ikon Pass.

By the way, if sticking to Epic this season, don’t wait long: The lowest price ends Monday. Here’s a rundown:

Epic Pass: Unlimited access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, A-Basin and Crested Butte, with seven days at Telluride, $899 for adults (ages 13 and older), $469 for children (5-12)

Epic Local Pass: Unlimited access to Breckenridge, Keystone, A-Basin and Crested Butte, with 10 days (holiday-restricted) at Vail and Beaver Creek, $699 for adults (19 and older), $549 for teens (13-18), $359 for children (5-12)

Ikon Pass: Unlimited access to Copper Mountain, Winter Park, Steamboat and Eldora, with seven days at Aspen Snowmass, $999 for adults (18 and older), $819 for teens (13-17), $549 for children (5-12)

Ikon Base Pass: Unlimited access to Copper Mountain, Winter Park and Eldora, with five days at Steamboat and Aspen Snowmass, $699 for adults, $579 for teens, $399 for children