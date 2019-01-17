After more than a decade of leading the Lewis-Palmer swim and dive program, Alan Arata announced his retirement last spring. But he capped his career in a big way, earning a national coaching award for his work in his final year of coaching the boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving programs at Lewis-Palmer.
Announced Wednesday, Arata was named the boys’ swimming and diving National Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association.
Arata is one of 23 coaches selected nationally and the only selection from Colorado.
According to the NFHS release, the next award level after state coach of the year is sectional coach of the year, which Arata will be entered and judged against for other southwest states — Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
Arata started the Lewis-Palmer boys’ swim and dive program in 2005 and took over the coaching the girls’ team in 2010.
“There’s a lot that goes into starting a program from scratch, there’s a lot to be done to build it up,” Arata said. “We tried to instill a system of winning, but it wasn’t really about winning, it was about the preparation to win. There are a lot of little things that can happen that will make you win or lose, but you can always prepare to win and that was our goal — it just turned out that we did a lot of winning.”
Under his direction the Lewis-Palmer boys’ team won two state championships. The Rangers’ most recent title was in 2010.
“There was a period of about 10 years there where we never lost a dual meet,” Arata said. “There was a time where we were 4A and had a dual against the 5A state champ, Regis, and that was a part of that long winning streak, too.
“But I couldn’t have done it alone,” Arata said.
Arata attributed the boys’ team’s early success to Terre Christensen, the girls’ swim coach at the time, who also coached a club team that brought in boys with sound technical skill.
In his final season Arata led the girls’ team to a fifth-place finish at the Class 5A state championships.
The diving program at Lewis-Palmer has been consistently strong under Arata. Last year the Rangers had three divers finish in the top 12 at the girls’ 5A state championships, including now senior Anna Kemper in third.
The 2018 boys’ team placed 14th at state behind another impressive diving performance by Aric Althouse, who placed fourth. According to Arata, Althouse finished his high school career as the highest-scoring diver in southern Colorado. Arata also said all four of his female divers from 2018 have signed Division I letters of intent to dive in college.
“Especially early we were finding divers wherever we could,” Arata said. “That first year (for the boys’ team) we had snowboarders come in and dive. I wanted to build a program where our diving would be a strength, and it always was after that first year. I put a lot of emphasis into diving and I’ve learned a lot about diving over the years.”
Since his retirement, former Lewis-Palmer state champion Laura Day has taken over as the coach of the swim and dive programs, but Arata is still heavily involved in the program.
“I’m still helping to coach, I was at a diving practice yesterday and at meets over the weekend. … But it’s not 100 hours a week anymore,” Arata said. “I wanted to do it for eight seasons, but I ended up doing it for 22. It just felt like time for me to step away.”
Day was an assistant under Arata in 2018 and was coached by him from 2010-2012.