UPDATE 2:04 p.m.

The lockouts at Mitchell High School and Wilson Elementary School have been lifted.

--

Mitchell High School and Wilson Elementary School are on a precautionary lockout due to police activity in the area.

All students and staff are staff, Colorado Springs School District 11 tweeted.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said police received a call from a man who said he had shot a dog. Police reported that the scene was clear at 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

