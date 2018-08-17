UPDATE 2:04 p.m.
The lockouts at Mitchell High School and Wilson Elementary School have been lifted.
Mitchell High School and Wilson Elementary School are on a precautionary lockout due to police activity in the area.
All students and staff are staff, Colorado Springs School District 11 tweeted.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said police received a call from a man who said he had shot a dog. Police reported that the scene was clear at 1:45 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.