A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 27, 2019 @ 9:24 pm
MOTOR SPORTS
Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, practice 5:30-8:30 a.m.; Fan Fest downtown, 5-10 p.m.
sports copy editor
