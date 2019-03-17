Air Force baseball
Falcon Field: Air Force picked up its third shutout victory of the season with a 6-0 blanking of Northern Colorado on Sunday. Five Air Force pitchers combined for the Falcons’ third straight win.
With the weekend series against Fresno State canceled, Air Force’s weekend starters all got some work. Senior Jake Gilbert earned the second start of his career, and went the first three innings, only allowing one hit while striking out two. Senior Tyler Mortenson earned the win after going the next two, also only surrendering one hit and striking out two. Senior Matt Hargreaves went the next 1.1, while soph Luke Chilcutt finished off the seventh with 0.2 scoreless. Finally, senior Ethan Nichols closed, going the final two, and going six-up, six-down with two strikeouts.
Air Force’s (9-5) offense was held without a hit over the first four innings, but it finished strong with nine hits over the final five frames, including five for extra bases. Freshman Alexander Pup led the way with two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Senior Nic Ready had two hits, a double and a triple, to go along with an RBI, while senior Colby Brown also had two hits, including an RBI double.
Air Force men’s gymnastics
Minneapolis: Air Force sophomore Ethan Esval won a pair of event titles, but the 13th-ranked team dropped a 402.05-387.35 dual to sixth-ranked Minnesota. Esval improved his personal score on the pommel horse by 1.5 points to tie for first (13.75) . The sophomore added a 13.8 on the still rings to win that event and pace the Falcons to four of the top five scores .
Classmate Frankie Valentin scored a 13.600 to finish second on the still rings. Senior Christian Kalustian earned runner-up honors on floor with a 13.8. Lukas Texeira was second on the high bar (14.15).
UCCS baseball
St. George, Utah: UCCS’ baseball team provided two late-game rallies to fall just short to Dixie State 6-5 and 11-10. Evan Richards had a two-run homer in the opener and Jake Anderson had a grand slam in Game 2.
UCCS softball
St. George, Utah: For the first time this season, UCCS was swept in a weekend series, losing 7-2 and 5-4 (eight innings) at Dixie State. In the second game, UCCS got a two-run homer by Rayle Glover and a two-run double by Meghan Waidler to force extra innings.
Air Force boxing
Los Angeles: Backed by five individual titles late Saturday, the Falcons claimed their 37th of 40 National Collegiate Boxing Association Western Regionals titles.
Juniors RJ Leon and Jordan Garivay successfully defended their regional titles, as Leon won his 119-pound bout over California’s Jason Lan and Garivay earned a 195 decision over Victor Estrada of UCLA. Junior Micah Mackaly was the team’s boxer of the week after earning a heavyweight decision over Alex Mascerenas of UNLV for his first regional title.