CC men’s soccer
Stewart Field: Freshman midfielder Vincent Luglio struck for his first goal with a little more than 15 minutes left to help the 2-0 Tigers grind out a 2-1 victory over Lake Forest (0-3).
Luglio’s persistence paid off as he knocked in the rebound of his second consecutive blocked shot after Kiran and Sajji Singh kept the play alive. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers broke through when Kiran Singh scored his third goal on a header off assists from Ronan McCann and Curtis Hale
Air Force men’s water polo
Cadet Natatorium: Sam Fuller and Gavin Jones each scored three goals and A.J. Kuypers made timely saves to lead 3-0 Air Force to the Rare Air Challenge championship Sunday. The Falcons beat Cal Lutheran 16-9 in the final.
In the first game of the day, Air Force held off McKendree 17-10. Senior Sam Fuller scored the first three goals as the Falcons took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. With the lead cut to three and 5:24 left, Grant Snyder scored on a penalty shot and the Falcon defense stiffened. Anthony Tolbert made nine saves.
The Falcons pulled away in the final.
CC women’s soccer
Stewart Field: CC sophomore forward Lily Byrne scored her second goal of the season early in the first half, but Cal Poly struck for the game-winner in the 74th minute and survived a barrage of shots during the closing minutes to escape with a 2-1 victory.
Byrne tied it 1-1 when she dribbled around a pair of Cal Poly (3-3) defenders and sent a low cross into the left side of the net.
CC (0-4) nearly took the lead 70th minute, but Alexis Porter’s shot from the left side was tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier.
A little more than five minutes later, Cal Poly freshman midfielder Kate Reedy chased down a long pass at the left line end line, made a turn to create a better angle and sent a shot under the crossbar into the net on the right side.
UCCS women’s soccer
Mountain Lion Stadium: Sand Creek grad Tarah Patterson led D2 No. 18 University of Colorado at Colorado Springs with five shots and two shots on goal as she notched three points off a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Kelsey Takahashi and Makayla Merlo had the other UCCS goals and fellow Sand Creek grad Sydney Lasater had an assist for the Mountain Lions (1-1).
UCCS outshot St. Edward’s 17-10 with both posting five shots on frame. Texas A&M Commerce turned in four corner kicks to UCCS’ three
Patterson scored her 28th career goal on Friday, leaving her one shy of Michaela Mansfield’s all-time mark of 29.
UCCS men’s soccer
Mountain Lion Stadium: The Mountain Lions had a wide edge in shots and corner kicks in a scoreless tie vs. Montana State-Billings.