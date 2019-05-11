Air Force baseball
Falcon Field: Air Force split a nonconference doubleheader with Butler on Saturday. The Falcons (23-25) took the opener 9-7 before falling 10-6 in Game 2.
The Falcons took a back and forth opener that featured three lead changes over the first four innings. In the end, the bullpen duo of sophomore Joe Martinez III and freshman Nathan Price combined to toss the final five frames .
Martinez earned his first college win after throwing two scoreless innings. Price then came in and went the final three innings to lock in his fifth save. His ERA sits at 2.06 over 52.1 innings.
AF scattered nine hits , led by a two-hit, four-RBI day from senior Gabe Martinez, which included a three-run homer. Fellow senior Rob Dau added two hits, as well as two RBIs.
Game two started with Butler scoring three in the first, and AF battling back, but the Bulldogs outscored the Falcons 7-1 over the final five innings. Air Force had eight hits , led by Dau who went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer. Senior Colby Brown had a double and triple .
UCCS men’s golf
St. George, Utah: UCCS senior Jack Duguid recorded an eagle and four birdies in the final round of the NCAA D2 South Central/West Regional to card a 3-under-par 69, finishing in a tie for 19th with a three-round total of 215 . Host Dixie State won at 17-under par 847. Colorado Christian’s Chase Carlson bested the field with a 12-under-par 204.
Air Force track and field
Clovis, Calif.: In the sixth-fastest time in program history, senior Trevor Siniscalchi was runner-up in the 3,000-meter steeplechase late Friday at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships
in 8:50.92.
The men also got scoring finishes from seniors Sam Hinegardner and Garrett Coalson in field events. Hinegardner was fourth in the high jump (6 feet, 9 inches) and Coalson fifth in shot (51).
The men qualified a perfect 15 for 15. Air Force had the top prelim time in four events, including a pair of 1-2 finishes.
On the women’s side, senior Jerni Self had a 12-51/4 pole vault for eighth and classmate Aryn Maxwell (hurdles) and junior Megan Irvine (dash) advanced to the finals in a pair of 400 events.