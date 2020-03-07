Air Force fencing
Air Force fencing hosted the Western Conference Regional on Saturday in the Cadet Gym. The Falcons came away with five NCAA qualifiers, including the champ in women’s saber in senior Leanne Singleton-Comfort.
Sophomore Erin Shea qualified in women’s saber. Freshman Matthew Han and junior Stephen Kimatian qualified in men’s epee and sophomore Nestor Levin qualified in men’s foil. The five qualifiers were the most since 2015. The two epee qualifiers are the most since 2010.
Singleton-Comfort went 10-0 in head-to-head bouts to claim the women’s saber title and earn her fourth trip to the NCAAs.
UCCS baseball
UCCS earned a sweep of Colorado Christian 9-5 and 7-6. After pulling away in the first game with two innings to go, UCCS (10-6, 3-0 RMAC) got another walk-off win in the second game.
UCCS totaled 23 hits including five doubles and three homers. Jake Anderson led the way for UCCS, going 5 for 9 . Matt Berg and Evan Richards went 4 for 8 with three RBIs and 3 for 7 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, respectively.
UCCS softball
For the first time UCCS defeated Dixie State. The Mountain Lions won the series and home opener 8-5, before falling 6-3. Braelyne Crenshaw pitched a complete game in the opener, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and striking out seven.
AFA men’s gymnastics
No. 16 Air Force tallied its second-highest total of the season in a 385.4 outing against top-ranked Stanford (413.1) at the academy. Junior Ethan Esval had a season-best 13.9 on still rings.
CC track and field
Tacoma, Wash.: CC had four men’s wins, including a school record by Tony Calderon in the 3,000 (8:49.75), and two women’s in the Ed Boitano Invitational.
Air Force baseball
Air Force fell 9-7 to South Dakota State at Falcon Field. AFA junior Cole Blatchford had a career-high four hits and four RBIs, including his second homer of the series. Senior Ashton Easley had two hits, a triple and a run. Senior Tommy Gillman reached base and scored four times.