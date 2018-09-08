CC volleyball
Reid Arena: The much-anticipated showdown between No. 2 Colorado College and No. 12 Pacific Lutheran proved to be no match at all.
D3 CC fired on all cylinders on Saturday and cruised to a 25-13, 15-12, 25-10 victory over the Lutes that could have a lasting effect on the national and West Region rankings.
Junior outside hitter Haley Harris smacked down 10 kills and junior middle hitter Marguerite Spaethling hit .467 with eight kills on 15 attacks with just one error.
Both teams entered the match 7-0 after defeating Minnesota Morris earlier in the day. The Tigers posted a 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 win over the Cougars in the first match
.
Spaethling led the defensive effort with six blocked shots, while junior libero Anna Gurolnick posted a match-high 15 digs.
The Tigers held the Lutes to a -.031 hitting percentage, marking the second time this season an opponent hit under .000.
In the win over Minnesota Morris, freshman opposite hitter Laney Swan hit .636 with eight kills on 11 swings with only one error.
Spaethling hit .529 with 10 kills on 17 attacks with just one error.
Junior setter Lizzy Counts produced 31 assists, six digs, four kills and had a hand in two blocked shots
The Tigers held an opponent to under a .100 hitting percentage for the sixth time in seven matches.
Cross country
North Monument Valley Park: Senior Allysa Warling and freshman Lucy Wagner each posted an individual top-10 result to lead the Colorado College women’s cross country team to a second-place finish at the CC Invitational.
Warling finished fourth overall and third among college runners by covering the 6K course in 23:29.7. Wagner was ninth overall and fifth among collegians in 23:57.6.
Wagner’s classmate, Megan Koch, meanwhile, was 20th overall and 14th in the college field with a 24:30.7.
Junior Brier Youngfleish and senior Leah Veldhuisen rounded out the Tiger scoring by finishing 22nd and 28th overall, respectively.
UCCS placed third out of seven teams, scoring 77 points.
Sophomore Maia Austin paced the Mountain Lions with a 24:13.3. Austin finished 14th overall and eighth among college runners. Teammate Ellie Enderle was one spot behind, completing the course in 24:15.0.
Junior Tony Calderon paced the CC men to a fourth-place finish for the second consecutive week.
Calderon posted a team-best 19th-place finish overall and covered the 8K in 27:02.8. Junior Jack Williams was the second-fastest runner for CC by finishing 30th overall in 27:45.6.
Marcelo Laguera of CSU-Pueblo won the individual race for the second consecutive year. Colorado Mines took the title with 29 points.
Air Force men’s golf
Eisenhower Blue Course: Air Force shot an even-par 288 on the second day of the 50th annual Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. With a two-round total of 576 (even), the Falcons are fifth overall.
With an 8-under-par 280, Wyoming leads the 16-team field with a 567 (-9). Colorado is second (568, -8), followed by New Mexico State (571, -5) and Northern Colorado (575, -1).
Senior Andy Germann shot a career-best 67 with seven birdies in round two and is tied for seventh with a two-day 141 (-3). Junior Josh Wu is tied for 15th with a 143 (-1).
Air Force freshman Luke Trujillo (Colorado Springs) is tied for 19th overall with an even-par 144. He shot a 2-under 70 in round two.
UCCS volleyball
Denver: Facing the 15th ranked D2 team UCCS (2-8, 0-2 RMAC) lost 3-1 at Regis (5-5, 1-1).
Alyssa Brinton paced UCCS with 14 kills and a .290 hitting mark. Hannah Ammerman added 12 kills, followed by Lauren Brown’s 10 kills on 26 attempts for a .346 attacking percentage. Jordyn Kinsey, who served two of six aces, led both teams with 19 digs.
Raelynn Edge chipped in 45 assists, six digs, four kills and one ace.
Air Force men’s water polo
Princeton, N.J.: Air Force fell to Navy 11-9 on the first day of the Princeton Invitational.
Air Force tennis
Air Force Outdoor Intercollegiate Tennis Courts: In Day 1 men’s and women’s action at the AFA Invitational on Friday, Air Force’s men claimed 10 singles wins and nine doubles wins. The Falcon women earned four singles wins and two doubles wins.