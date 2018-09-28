CC women’s soccer
Stewart Field: Sophomore defender Tayla Wheeler scored on a header in the 75th minute to give the Colorado College women’s soccer team a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over UNLV on Friday.
Wheeler headed home a cross from freshman forward Kiley Suter, who took one touch after receiving a short corner kick from senior midfielder Lauren Milliet.
CC improved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain West.
It was the second game-winning goal of the season for Wheeler, both of which occurred on headers off set pieces. The first was in the 2-1 win at the University of Northern Colorado in the season opener.
Suter registered her second consecutive game-winning assist as well as her third overall. She set up freshman forward Jacqui Hand’s goal during last Sunday’s 1-0 win at Fresno State.
Milliet leveled the score at 1-1 in the 63rd minute when she scored from the penalty spot with a right-footed shot to the left side of the net. With her assist on Wheeler’s game winner, Milliet has factored in 13 game-winning goals, scoring six and setting up seven.
With three points in the game, Milliet became the 19th Tiger to record 50 or more career points.
Sophomore Jade Odom stopped two shots in each half while recording her sixth victory of the season.
Colorado College volleyball
Irving, Texas: The D3 13th-ranked Trinity team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to hand second-ranked Colorado College its first loss of the season in a thrilling five-setter in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference crossover match.
Trinity improved to 13-4 and 5-0 in the SCAC with the 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 16-14 victory, while CC is 15-1 and 4-1 in league play after losing to an SCAC opponent for the first time since falling to Southwestern in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Nov. 12, 2016.
Colorado College junior outside hitter Haley Harris was hot out of the gate, recording seven kills and zero errors in the first set. CC posted a .459 hitting percentage in set one with 19 kills and just two errors. Junior setter Lizzy Counts produced 16 assists while junior libero Caitlin Laurence had eight digs.
Trinity rebounded to hit .361 in the second set, compared to .281 for CC.
CC turned a 6-6 tie in the third set into a 17-9 advantage thanks to a pair of kills from senior middle hitter Myca Steffey-Bean, junior middle Marguerite Spaethling and freshman outside hitter Isabella Vasquez.
The fourth set was tied at 15-all when Trinity exploded to win 10 of the last 13 points.
The final set was back and forth with neither team holding more than a two-point lead.
Steffey-Bean led all players with 16 kills, followed by Harris with 15. Counts led CC with 57 assists.
CC men’s soccer
Shreveport. La.: Senior Henry Schuler and sophomore John Schuler got it done at both ends of the pitch as Colorado College defeated Centenary 4-0,.
Both Schulers scored a goal and helped the Tiger defense record its sixth shutout as CC improved to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the SCAC. Skyler Stark-Ragsdale extended his point streak to three games with an assist and leads the team with seven.
AFA cross country
Madison, Wis.: Backed by top-20 performances from seniors Mickey Davey and Jaci Smith, Air Force accounted for its highest team finishes ever at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. The 17th-ranked men captured their first top-10 finish at Wisconsin (seventh), while the women earned a program-best 17th-place mark.
Davey clocked a time of 23:40.7 — Air Force’s fastest 8K ever at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course — to finish 20th in a field of over 230 runners. Classmates Trevor Siniscalchi and Jacob Bilvado finished 43rd (23:58.2) and 44th (23:58.5), respectively.
Air Force tallied 267 points to finish seventh in a 33-team event that included 17 of the top-30 teams in the nation. Air Force placed ahead of 10 nationally ranked teams, including four that were ranked higher in USTFCCCA standings.
Recording the Falcons’ fastest 6K ever at Wisconsin with a 20:05.4, Smith finished 17th in a field of 230 runners. Sophomore Maria Mettler earned the Falcons’ No. 2 finish with a 57th-place time of 20:50.4.
With 411 points, the women finished 17th in the 33-team race, bettering a pair of top-30 squads and another two that were receiving votes . The 17th-place finish is the highest placement for an Air Force women’s team at Wisconsin .
In addition, four Falcons competed in the open races at the Nuttycombe Invitational. Sophomore Hunter Boyer clocked an 8K of 24:56.5 to finish 12th out of 100 runners .
Air Force men’s golf
Albuquerque: Junior Anson Kuznik shot an even-par 72 in the second round of the William Tucker Invitational. Kuznik is the top Falcon with a 149 (+5).
UNLV leads the tournament with a 562 (-14). Air Force is in 17th place with a 606 (+30)
.
Air Force water polo
Cadet Natatorium: UC San Diego, ranked eighth in the nation, scored the first four goals en route to a 20-12 win over Air Force in a Western Water Polo Association game. Luke Andres and Justin Harrison each had three goals for the Falcons. Mike Miller had three assists.