Air Force men’s lacrosse
Air Force: Backed by a career-high four goals from junior Trey Lervick, Air Force doubled up Marist by a 12-6 score in its first home game of the season on Saturday. Lervick was one of three Falcons to record multiple goals on the day, as the Falcons (1-1) captured the program’s first victory over Marist (0-1) at the academy.
Air Force got on the board just three-and-a-half minutes into the game, as sophomore Quincy Peene got past the Red Foxes’ goaltender on an unassisted strike. Marist evened the score less than a minute later, but Lervick tallied a pair of goals and sophomore Matthew O’Rourk added his third of the season to put the Falcons up 4-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Peene added another goal during Air Force’s second-quarter run, while freshman Brenden Crouse, senior Blake Gillund and junior Matthew Schwartz all found the back of the next to help Air Force head into halftime with an 8-1 lead.
Lervick tallied another goal less than three minutes into the third quarter that pushed the Falcons’ lead to eight (9-1), but Marist recorded a goal just over a minute later that ended Air Force’s stretch of eight-straight goals. Schwartz tallied his second goal during a man-down play, while Lervick scored off of O’Rourk’s team-leading third assist of the day to give Air Force an 11-2 lead at the end of three.
Marist registered four unanswered goals in the fourth, during a five-minute run that cut into the Falcons’ advantage (11-6), but sophomore Christian Kuhn registered his first goal of the year at 3:24 .
Sophomore goalie Brenden Host tallied six saves, while senior Brandon Jones collected a game-high five ground balls. Fellow senior Trent Harper was 11 for 20 on faceoffs.
UCCS women’s lacrosse
Mountain Lion Stadium: In the first game of the season, UCCS dominated Adams State, 24-1.
The 23-goal win is the largest margin of victory in the Mountain Lions three-year history of the program. The 24 goals scored are the second most in program history, three shy of last year’s 27 goals at Palm Beach Atlantic on Feb. 17, 2018.
Ten Mountain Lions found the net, including eight with multiple goals, and three players with hat tricks.
Vanessa Nelson led both teams with five goals. Nelson netted the first goal of the game at 26:34 and the rest was all UCCS. The Mountain Lions scored seven goals in the ensuing four minutes and jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the 16th minute fromAngela Naughton’s free position goal.
Adams State scored with 12:33 left in the first half when Savannah Penland put ASU on the board, 12-1.
The Mountain Lions put the brakes on in the second half, attempting only 20 shots and netting six goals.
Madison Ellis, Brianna Martinez and Kiera Lowe joined the hat trick club , scoring three goals each.
Martinez and Nelson paced the offensive with seven shots each. Natalie Church assisted on four goals and scored once. Church tallied a game high seven draw controls.
Air Force tennis
Orlando, Fla.: Air Force men’s and women’s tennis swept Army West Point in a double-dual as part of College MatchDay at the USTA Campus. Both teams rallied from early deficits as the men won 4-2 and the women 4-3.
On the women’s side, the Falcons out-dueled the Black Knights in singles 4-2 for the win. Senior Liz Barnickel won a pair of 7-6 tiebreakers at No. 2 singles over Caroline Vincent for the match point. TJ Fumagalli won at No. 1 singles over Ana Joyner 6-3, 6-3. Meredith Jones won at No. 3 singles over Kirby Einck 6-2, 7-6. Nadeen Liberman won at No. 6 singles over Sam DiMaio 6-4, 6-4.
The Falcons men went 4-1 in singles to rally to the win. The Falcons got wins at No. 1, 2, 4 and 5 singles. Senior Luke Sanderson earned a three-set win over David Mitchell at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Patrick Sklenka won at No. 1 singles over Myles Conlin, 6-4, 7-6. A pair of freshmen won at 5 and 6 . Robert Baylon won at No. 5 over David Gorshein, 6-2, 6-0. James Scotty won at No. 6 over Anant Mundra, 6-1, 6-2.
Air Force’s doubles win came at No. 1. Sklenka and Tadhg Collins beat Myles Conlin/Nikita Larichev 6-3.
The Falcon men’s team improves to 8-4. The women’s team is 12-0, tying the program’s best start ever.
Air Force rifle
Falcon Rifle Range: Following the NCAA Rifle Qualifier Match , Air Force is ranked third in the nation with an average of 9,408.67. In the qualifier match against TCU, the Falcons lost 4,711-4,702. In the smallbore match, they tied at 2,331 points. TCU defeated Air Force by nine in air rifle (2,380-2,371). Leading all scorers, freshman Peter Fiori had an 1,180. Fiori scored a 586 in the smallbore, and had a 594 in air rifle to earn him the aggregate 1,180.
In her final qualifier, senior Anna Weilbacher hit her prone target straight on for 200 points toward her smallbore score of 585. It was her best qualifier smallbore score. She also tied her highest qualifier aggregate with an 1,173. Two-time all-conference (2018, 2019) Weilbacher finished with an 1,184 career high. She averaged 1,172.9 points for the season.
Senior Spencer Cap finished the qualifier with an 1,170 aggregate, and had a 581 in smallbore, followed by a 589 in the air rifle. He was a three-time all-conference athlete.
Air Force is 14-4, 12-3 conference, and ranked third.
CC swimming, diving
San Antonio: Colorado College diver Riley Wadehra won the women’s 1-meter competition at the SCAC Swimming and Diving Championships. Wadehra, a junior, snapped Trinity’s 13-year reign and captured CC’s first title in the event with 355.45 points, edging Trinity’s Maren Menwarth. Wadehra’s teammate, Jennifer Middleton, earned all-conference honors by finishing third at 332.85 . The Tigers were second to Trinity for the seventh straight year.
Four other Tigers and one relay from the women’s squad earned all-SCAC honors. Jio Chang finished second in the 200-yard butterfly and led off the 400 freestyle relay, which included Sam Caro, Chaney Skilling and Selma Jukic, that placed third.
Key Macfarland and Kerren Matthews finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,650 freestyle. Emily Erickson earned a spot on the podium for the second straight year in the 200 breaststroke with a third.
The men’s team was third for the third consecutive season. Southwestern won . Eric Dallesasse placed third in the 200 butterfly for the second time and anchored the 400 free relay team, joining Johannes Mansson, Walker Martin and Baker Casagrande, that placed third.