Air Force men’s lacrosse
Greenville, S.C.: Senior attack man Trey Lervick notched his fifth hat trick this season as he lead the Falcons to their fourth-straight win, beating Furman 11-7, Saturday. The Falcons move to 6-2, 2-0 in league.
Furman (2-7, 0-2 SoCon) was first to light the scoreboard as Keegan Pearl netted a goal at the 11:36 mark, but Air Force’s response was swift and devastating as the Falcons rattled off six-straight goals to close the quarter.
Lervick, who has scored 13 goals in three-straight hat tricks performances, netted three goals in the opening quarter. He was the first to respond via Cam Carter’s assist at the 8:56 mark. A brief 9 seconds later, senior defender Brandon Jones rocketed the ball in with the long pole, taking the lead at 8:45.
At the 6:55 mark, Carter connected with Lervick again, this time for his second goal. Senior teammate Tim Baker, who has scored a goal in every appearance this season, continued the streak with an unassisted goal at the 5:06 mark. With 3:21 remaining in the first quarter, junior attack man Matthew Schwartz assisted Lervick with his hat trick goal, extending Air Force’s lead 5-1. Lervick assisted teammate Kevin Cox with a goal at the 2:36 mark.
In the second quarter, Furman was first to score again, this time it was Carson Sorrells in an unassisted attack. Nearly 10 minutes later, the Falcons finally responded with two goals to close the second quarter with an 8-2 lead. Cox added his second, unassisted, at the 2:39 mark while Lervick punched in his fourth with 1:14 remaining in the half.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Falcons’ offense appeared to take the pedal off the metal, scoring only one goal, while the suffocating Air Force defense held the Paladins to zero goals. Christian Kuhn, a sophomore attack man with four goals this season, scored the lone goal via Matthew O’Rourk’s assist at the 7:20 mark.
As the Falcon reserves began to trickle onto the turf, the Furman offense became more active. The Paladins’ Jared Birch was first to score in the final quarter. Gianni Orlando, Air Force’s sophomore midfielder, responded with an unassisted goal for his third of the season. Furman rattled off two goals in 16 seconds in response, cutting Air Force’s lead to five. Christian Marshall, a freshman midfielder registered his first point as he assisted Kuhn for his second goal, Air Force’s 11th , with 7:33 left.
Furman plugged in the final two goals, but it was too little too late as the time expired with the score in favor of the Falcons, 11-7.
Lervick and freshman standout August Johnson led the Falcons with five shots apiece while Carter, Baker and Orlando tallied four apiece. Jones picked up a game-high and team season-high nine ground balls. Quentin Carlile, a freshman defender , picked up five ground balls and had a team-high three caused turnovers.
Senior faceoff specialist Trent Harper is on a seven-game win streak at the faceoff X, winning 16-of-21 attempts (.761), and picking up six ground balls.
Braden Host earned his sixth win, making nine saves in 16 shots .
CC men’s lacrosse
Washburn Field: Junior midfielder Coby Petau struck for the game-winning goal with 56.4 seconds remaining to lift Colorado College to a 13-12 victory over Springfield College.
Petau collected a feed from senior midfielder Tyler Borko at the left edge of the crease, spun to get away from a Springfield defender and fired a sharp-angled shot past senior goalkeeper Cole Finerty inside the near post.
On the faceoff, freshman midfielder John Lawrence picked up a hotly contested ground ball for the win.
The Pride drew even for the third and final time with 3:04 remaining when senior attacker Jack Vail scored the last of his eight goals.
With 2:46 to go, CC’s Andrew Harwood steered aside Cole Pecora’s shot from the top of the slot. Senior defender Jack Ammons caused a turnover that gave the Tigers possession with 1:42 left.
Petau led CC with four goals.
Borko finished with three goals and three assists. He scored off the rebound of his own shot to give the Tigers a 12-11 lead with 4:25 left.
CC led 10-6 with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter after John Sutro and Elliott Nelson notched goals in a span of 27 seconds.
The Tigers man-down unit came up big again, allowing only one goal in seven opportunities over 4:30.
In his first start, freshman defender Brennan Troy caused a pair of turnovers, picked up a pair of ground balls, and set up and earned his first point on Nelson’s first goal.
Harwood had a season-high 17 saves. The junior also recorded his first career assist when he denied a shot by Zachary Schuette and fired the ball the length of the field to Petau, who scored with six seconds left in the first quarter.
Colorado College improved to 6-3.
UCCS softball
Mountain Lion Field: With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Bryn Horton on second base, Taylor White hit a ball to left field that turned into a walk-off single. Horton raced the ball from Kaitlyn Barlow’s throw and slid into home plate to score the game-winning run over Fort Lewis, 5-4. The Mountain Lions opened the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pod series with a 2-1 setback to Regis University.
UCCS moves to 13-16, 9-8 in league.
UCCS baseball
Mountain Park: UCCS split a doubleheader with D2 No. 1 Colorado Mesa. After the Mountain Lions took the first game 12-3, CMU bounced back with an 8-1 victory.
In game one, the Mountain Lions got out to an early lead and never looked back as they outhit CMU 14-8. Colin Cicere got the start and win as he pitched 52/3 innings and gave up three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. Matthew Clarke led UCCS offensively, going 3 for 5 with a double and a two-run home run. Evan Richards also had a two-run homer.
The Mountain Lions outhit the Mavericks for the second straight game as they picked up their first win of the series.
The second game did not go as planned for the Mountain Lions as CMU showed why they own the top rank in the nation. This game was almost a mirror image of the first game, except it was CMU that jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Clarke was again the offensive leader for UCCS as he went 2 for 3 with two doubles, but the Mountain Lions were unable to string together hits as they totaled five.
UCCS scored the first run of the game thanks to a Clarke double down the right-field line and aJake Anderson single up the middle, making the score 1-0 after one.
After that, the Mavericks would take control of the game as they scored seven runs over the next three innings on seven hits .
The Mountain Lions struggled against Garret Hutson, who pitched the complete seven innings and gave up one run on five hits.
UCCS track and field
Fort Collins: UCCS combined for four event winners in the Fum McGraw Open, hosted by CSU
.
Junior Will Ross leaped to a provisional mark in the triple jump with the third-best mark in DII at 15.06m. Ross finished first and set a program record. He took fourth in the long jump at 6.87 (top DII finisher).
Sprinters Deshon Elcock and Kayla Zink posted strong performances in the 100 and 200 dash as they finished top-3. Elcock took first in the 100 in 10.63. He took second in the 200 in 21.37 to finish as the top DII sprinter. Zink was the top DII sprinter in both events as she took third in the 100 in 12.17, and second in the 200 with a time of 25.22.
Sheldon Downs bested DI and DII competitors by heaving a mark of 15.09m in the shot put.
The women 4x400m relay of Dejah Glover, Ellie Enderle, Maia Austin, and Aleksandra Anderson (4:01.67) just beat out the second UCCS team of Cameron Tracy, Layla Almasri, Grace Wenham, and Diana Reynolds (4:07.01) to snag first.
Enderle, Austin, and Almasri made strong appearances in the 800 as they grabbed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Enderle led the group with a 2:13.42 to tally another top DII finish.
On the men’s side, Evan Graff (1:57.76), Charlie Kieffer (1:57.80), and David Higgins (1:58.12) took fifth, sixth, and eighth, respectively, in the 800.
Seven out of the top-10 times in the women’s 400 hurdles were made by UCCS, as Kaija Crowe led the way in fourth at 1:02.55, the best DII finisher . Aleksandra Anderson, Cameron Tracy, Diana Reynolds, Jalen Jordan, Ella McKinna-Worrell, and Grace Wenham claimed the fifth-10th spots respectively.
In the pole Vault, Dawson Hopkinson and Brenna Kuskie made their way into the D2 top-10 at 4.72m and 3.56m, respectively.
Jada Carr and Hannah Meek long jumped to fourth and fifth place, respectively. Carr had a 5.67m and Meek was at 5.60.
Brittany Fuchs was sixth in the 100 (12.41) and eighth in the 200 (26.1).