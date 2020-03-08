Air Force men’s lacrosse
Air Force outscored Canisius 15-11 in the Falcon Stadium opener Sunday. Air Force, which put up a season-high 25 points on the Golden Griffs, improves to 4-3 while Canisius remains winless (0-5).
The Falcons were led by freshman standout Brandon Dodd who tied a career-high points mark with four goals and four assists.
Senior co-team captain Trey Lervick had two goals and two assists. Senior teammate Jake Thornally matched Lervick with a pair of goals and added an assist. Freshman hot-hand Ethan Grandolfo notched two goals .
Quentin Carlile and Doc Szlachetka anchored the Air Force defense with three and two, caused turnovers respectively. Szlachetka picked up a career-best eight ground balls while Carlile picked up seven.
Senior faceoff man Ryan Lynch won 16-of-22 attempts taken (.723). Lynch also picked up a game-high and career-best nine ground balls.
Colorado College men’s lacrosse
Colorado College (5-0) continued to score at a blistering pace, against Haverford (0-5), but the Tigers proved they are more than capable of dominating a game at the defensive end, too.
The CC defense set a season best in goals allowed as the Tigers cruised to a 20-3 victory over the Fords at Washburn Field.
Senior defender Cooper Lee tied his career high with four caused turnovers, while junior defender Billy Hutchison grabbed a career-best five ground balls.
After Haverford took a 2-1 lead 3:02 into the game, Colorado College reeled off 16 goals.
Makay Hansen also struck for three goals and became the first Colorado College freshman to score 20 or more goals since Tyler Borko’s 26 in 2016.
Coby Petau, Max Reiser and Conrad Song scored two goals apiece for the Tigers. Song also dished out a pair of assists
Winston Chodnicki won 15 of 21 faceoffs.
John Lawrence grabbed four ground balls and caused one turnover. Cooper Lee produced a game-high four caused turnovers .
Air Force baseball
Air Force held on for a 6-5 win to clinch the weekend series over South Dakota State at Falcon Field. The offense got six hits from six players, as well as five RBIs from five players. The winning hit ended up being a solo home by sophomore Cole Blatchford, which was his third homer of the weekend. Three other players had doubles and RBIs: seniors Ashton Easley and Tommy Gillman, and sophomore Gabriel Garcia.
Junior John Byrnes earned the win after tossing three innings in relief, allowing two earned runs and striking out one.
UCCS baseball
UCCS completed a series sweep of Colorado Christian with a 10-7 victory in the series finale. The Mountain Lions tallied 17 hits including seven doubles and one triple. UCCS has won nine straight games since returning home and is 11-7, 4-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Matt McDermott went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Luis Samorano went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and one RBI. Ryan Schmidt was 2 for 5 with two doubles and Jake Anderson was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Jonathan Cowles (3-0) won after going seven innings and allowing four runs (three earned) off eight hits with seven strikeouts.
UCCS softball
One day after charting their first win against Dixie State, UCCS (10-13, 6-6 RMAC) by taking game one 7-1 before falling to the Trailblazers (19-7, 7-5) 6-2.
UCCS’ Brianna Santos (twice), Alex Cook and Peyton Reisman (twice) homered.
CC track and field
Colorado College junior Camille Weaver will compete Saturday in the high jump at the NCAA Division III Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. Weaver, CC’s first athlete to be selected to the event, qualified with a leap of 5 feet, 5.75 inches at the Air Force Collegiate Open on Feb. 21.