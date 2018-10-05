Air Force men’s soccer
Bakersfield, Calif.: In their first morning start of the season, the seventh-ranked Falcons were unable to battle back from an early deficit, falling 1-0 to the Roadrunners of CSU Bakersfield (4-6-1, 2-1-1 WAC) Saturday. Air Force drops to 10-2 overall with a 3-1 mark in the conference as they prepare for their second road match of the weekend Sunday.
In the 17th minute, the Runners’ Ryan Goldsmith took a shot from within the Falcons’ box, sending the ball across the frame and to the side post, just out of junior goalkeeper Andrea Seazzu’s reach.
The Falcons responded with a relentless attack, taking 16 shots with seven coming on frame, but were ultimately unlucky in finding the back of the net before the final whistle. Austin Dewing led the team with four shots, three of which were on goal. Air Force outshot its 11th opponent of the season, 16(7)-9(4), and took nine corner kicks to the Runners’ four, but for the first time this season was unable to collect the win in the wake of the offensive onslaught.
Seazzu recorded three saves on the day. He drops to 10-2 in the frame on the season.
“Overall, we played well and dominated most of the game, but they got the early goal and we couldn’t break the ice today,” said head coach Doug Hill. “We had plenty of chances with 16 shots, but they packed it in on us and when we got one in, it got called back. It was clear that everybody did not have a peak performance today and sometimes a culmination of those things is the difference between winning and losing.”
“We’re a good team and we had a little stumble. It’s not a bad time in the season to do it, and the real key for us now is washing this one off and getting ready for Sunday.”
CC women’s soccer
Laramie, Wyo.: Colorado College won the statistical battles, but Wyoming prevailed in the only data that matters and rallied for a 3-1 victory on a blustery day.
Everything was going according to the script when the Tigers broke through late in the 36th minute.
First-year forward Abby Hubbard was on the receiving end of a cross from classmate Kiley Suter and scored with a perfectly-place volley from the middle of the box.
It was the second goal of the season for Hubbard and the fourth assist for Suter, which tied her with senior midfielder Lauren Milliet and junior midfielder Lucia Costanza for the team lead.
The advantage lasted just 34 seconds because Amber Vokoun tapped Michaela Stark’s cross from the right end line into an open net to level the score.
Wyoming took the lead in the 60th minute when Jessie Gentle’s roller from just outside of the top of the box on the right side skipped through traffic and found the net inside the left post.
Savannah Warner added an insurance goal a little more than 12 minutes later when she placed a header off Gentle’s corner kick inside the near post.
CC almost got one back in the 73rd minute, but Suter’s shot from the right side of the box was blocked by a Cowgirl defender.
Colorado College finished the game with a 16-10 advantage in total shots and a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.
The Tigers also earned five corners, compared to three for Wyoming.
Sophomore Jade Odom made three saves for CC, which slipped to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain West.
Starting goalkeeper Cristina Salazar stopped three shots during the first half for the Cowgirls. Hannah Lee made six saves during the second half to help Wyoming improve to 8-3-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
UCCS women’s soccer
The University of Colorado Colorado Springs women’s soccer team tallied their eighth straight win and stay undefeated in conference play with a 4-1 victory at Fort Lewis.
The Mountain Lions’ offense was firing on all cylinders Friday afternoon as four different players recorded a goal of their own, while six different players scored points in the match. Senior {dfn}Anna Gregg{/dfn} got the game going for UCCS by netting an assist from {dfn}Caitlin Esterle{/dfn} from 20 yards out in the 13{sup}th{/sup} minute, for her fifth of the season. UCCS kept momentum on their side with a second score in the 18{sup}th{/sup} minute as {dfn}Tarah Patterson{/dfn} slipped one past the Sky Hawks off of a penalty kick to bring the score to 2-0.
The first half would not end there, as Fort Lewis looked to create some momentum of their own. In the 37{sup}th{/sup} minute, the Sky Hawks capitalized off of a UCCS penalty by scoring on a free kick near the top of the penalty box to shorten the UCCS lead 2-1.
That turned out to be the only score for the Sky Hawks in the match, but UCCS kept the offensive pressure on. Junior {dfn}Naomi Gurrola{/dfn} found {dfn}Amelia Junge{/dfn} in the box for a score in the 69{sup}th{/sup} minute and {dfn}Tori Maydew{/dfn} in the 85{sup}th{/sup} minute to record two assists in the match, and bring the match to a final score of 4-1.
UCCS finished the match holding an advantage in shots (25-6), shots on goal (10-3) and corner kicks (3-2). The Sky Hawks edged out the Mountain Lions in saves 6-2.
The Mountain Lions improved to 9-1-1 overall and 7-0 in the RMAC.
UCCS men’s soccer
The University of Colorado Colorado Springs men’s soccer team dropped their first road game of the weekend to No. 11 Colorado Mesa in a final score of 2-1.
UCCS jumped ahead and netted the first goal of the game in the 40{sup}th{/sup} minute when {dfn}Alex VonHolle{/dfn} scored off of a penalty kick to give UCCS a 1-0 lead in the first half. {dfn}Scott Jensen{/dfn} and the Mountain Lion defense held the Mavericks scoreless as Jensen bagged two saves.
With the first half being in favor of the Mountain Lions, the second half shifted in favor of CMU with two goals in the span of six minutes. A penalty kick in the 55{sup}th{/sup} minute brought the score even, while a goal in the 61{sup}st{/sup} minute gave Colorado Mesa the 2-1 win.
In a closely played out match by the Mountain Lions, CMu held the advantage in shots (17-7), shots on goal (7-1), and corner kicks (5-2). UCCS edged out the Mavericks in saves as Jensen faced 16 shots and made five saves.
The 2-1 setback gives UCCS 4-4-2 overall and 3-3-1 in the RMAC, placing them sixth in the conference with 10 conference points.
Air Force women’s soccer
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Air Force Academy women’s soccer team had another tight match, but came up short in a 1-0 defeat to Colorado State University Friday evening, Oct. 5, at CSU Soccer Field.
The Falcons (1-5-5, 0-3-2 MW) had a strong beginning of the first half, but faded down the stretch, while a 65th minute goal from the Rams (5-5-3, 2-2-1 MW) was the difference maker in Air Force’s third one-goal defeat in five conference matches.
Senior goalkeeper {dfn}Jennifer Hiddink{/dfn} made four saves on the afternoon to up her career total to 312, moving her into second place on the all-time saves list at the Academy. She is now 53 saves away from breaking the all-time program record.
On the offensive side of the ball, Air Force totaled seven shots in the match, with none coming on net. They did, however, register more corner kicks than CSU, 4-3.