BASEBALL

UNLV at Air Force, UCCS at Adams State 3 p.m.

BOXING

Air Force at NCBA National Semifinals at Reno, Nev., 8 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Air Force at Utah State, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

UCCS at W. Texas A&M Classic; Air Force at Jim Click Decathlon at Tucson, Ariz., 11 a.m.; Air Force, Colorado College at Colorado Invitational at Boulder, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UCCS at WNMU Spring Intercollegiate at Goodyear, Ariz., all day

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

Air Force at NCAA Regional at Corvallis, Ore., 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UCCS at Adams State, 3 p.m.

