This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 16 –22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4843 Sonata Drive #C $171,000

3625 Indianpipe Circle $260,000

4627 La Cresta Drive $265,000

3150 Vickers Drive $289,900

3440 Cedarlawn Drive $290,000

6130 Eagles Nest Drive $294,500

3853 Adirondack Drive $330,000

3820 Cranswood Way $344,500

5905 Ridge Brook Lane $460,000

80919

5750 Bourke Drive $266,000

7045 Buckhorn Circle $360,000

65 Gold Coin Court $375,000

6170 Perfect View $385,000

6970 Winter Hawk Circle $423,300

2040 Manning Way $454,000

1305 Allegheny Drive $465,000

6515 Mesedge Drive $500,000

5315 Lanagan St $612,400

80920

8270 Freemantle Drive $270,000

4822 Herndon Circle $278,000

7895 Belford Drive $284,400

4563 Scarlet Drive $310,000

2751 Lear Drive $337,500

7625 Downywood Court $365,000

8233 Cooper River Drive $369,900

2830 Dynamic Drive $400,000

8873 Estebury Circle $402,000

3336 Redcoat Lane $418,000

9625 Hollyleaf Court $469,900

9910 Pleasanton Drive $475,000

