This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 16 –22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4843 Sonata Drive #C $171,000
3625 Indianpipe Circle $260,000
4627 La Cresta Drive $265,000
3150 Vickers Drive $289,900
3440 Cedarlawn Drive $290,000
6130 Eagles Nest Drive $294,500
3853 Adirondack Drive $330,000
3820 Cranswood Way $344,500
5905 Ridge Brook Lane $460,000
80919
5750 Bourke Drive $266,000
7045 Buckhorn Circle $360,000
65 Gold Coin Court $375,000
6170 Perfect View $385,000
6970 Winter Hawk Circle $423,300
2040 Manning Way $454,000
1305 Allegheny Drive $465,000
6515 Mesedge Drive $500,000
5315 Lanagan St $612,400
80920
8270 Freemantle Drive $270,000
4822 Herndon Circle $278,000
7895 Belford Drive $284,400
4563 Scarlet Drive $310,000
2751 Lear Drive $337,500
7625 Downywood Court $365,000
8233 Cooper River Drive $369,900
2830 Dynamic Drive $400,000
8873 Estebury Circle $402,000
3336 Redcoat Lane $418,000
9625 Hollyleaf Court $469,900
9910 Pleasanton Drive $475,000