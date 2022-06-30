Cumbres & Toltec set to open
The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad will welcome the first guests of its 2022 season Friday after postponing its original opening day due to exceptionally dry conditions, the railroad announced.
The original opening day was scheduled for June 11.
"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in the highest regard for the railroad’s stewardship of the land where we operate," the railroad said in a news release. "In 50+ years of operation, the C&TSRR has maintained an excellent fire safety record and established a hard-earned reputation for a proactive and vigorous approach to fire safety."
The train, which departs from either Antonito, Colo., or Chama, N.M., winds passengers along 64 miles of track and across the two states' border 11 times in a popular historical and scenic experience for tourists in the summer and fall.
The train yards are set to open at 8 a.m. Friday and passengers will begin boarding at 9:30 a.m., officials said. Trains depart from both the Colorado and New Mexico stations at 10 a.m.
The Chama depot is located at 500 Terrace Ave., and the Antonito depot is located at 5234 U.S. 285.
The 2022 season will run through Oct. 23., according to the railroad's website.
---
1 dead, 2 officers injured in shooting
One man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on Wednesday, according to the Pueblo Police Department.
At around 3:20 p.m., officers located a woman with a gunshot wound on a dirt road about 300 yards east of the 4500 block of Dillon Drive. Police said a male suspect was no longer on scene.
About 400 yards south of the woman's location, officers said they spotted the armed suspect, who immediately opened fire when officers approached him in their patrol car.
One officer was injured when one round shattered the patrol car's passenger window. Two officers returned fire, officials said, and shot the suspect, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved.
Police said the female was taken to a local hospital and both officers were treated for minor injuries.
This is the third officer-involved shooting involving Pueblo police this week. Gazette news partner KKTV reported police reactions to the statistic.
“It’s concerning for me,” Sgt. Ortega said when reporters brought up this was the second officer-involved shooting in two days. “I’m worried about my coworkers.”
The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident team led by the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are handling the investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.
---
13-year-old girl identified in suspected Pueblo homicide
A teenage girl found dead in her Pueblo home on Monday was identified Wednesday as 13-year-old Haley Perkins, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter confirmed.
Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department responded to the 600 block of East Clarion Drive on Monday morning on a report of an unresponsive female, officials said, who was later found deceased.
According to a statement issued to the public Monday by the department, her death was "considered suspicious" due to her age.
Her death has since been ruled a homicide. No suspects have been identified.
Officials urge anyone with information about the incident or who has seen anything suspicious in the area to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or go online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.