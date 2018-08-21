Suspect identified in bus crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of forcing a Greyhound bus to crash into an Interstate 25 guardrail after threatening its driver and passengers, authorities said Tuesday.
Edmundo Arellanes-Audelo, 47, faces charges of felony menacing with a weapon, assault, reckless endangerment, felony criminal mischief and hindering public transportation.
The Denver-bound bus was heading north on I-25 near South Academy Boulevard when Arellanes-Audelo threatened the driver and the 26 other passengers with a knife, Fountain police said. He grabbed the steering wheel so the bus crashed into the guardrail, a news release said.
—
Fake 911 call leads to officer shooting
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE • A police officer was shot after responding to a 911 hang-up call, and the search was on for four suspects Tuesday.
The officer responded just before 11 p.m. Monday, entered the house and exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a home-invasion robbery.
Seven-year veteran Officer Cory Sack was wounded in his leg and ankle, and officers were searching for at least four people who fled, said Police Chief Michelle Tovrea.
—
Flooded culverts to be evaluated
El Paso County’s engineer will assess a Hanover-area intersection to see if it needs significant improvements since Friday’s heavy rains.
The culverts under Boca Raton Heights at Indian Village Heights weren’t fully functioning during the storm. They were blocked by debris, causing water to wash over the road’s surface, Public Works said Tuesday.
the gazette and news services