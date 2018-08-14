Man killed fleeing collision is ID’d
Police have identified a 71-year-old Colorado Springs man killed Monday when he crashed his vehicle while speeding from a wreck.
About 8:45 a.m., Gary M. Pierce was in a hit-and-run crash on Circle Drive at Interstate 25, said police Sgt. Pamela Castro. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Pierce fled north on Circle Drive. While taking a ramp at Delta Drive, he drove off the road, through the grassy median and into a drainage ditch, where he died, Castro said.
—
Wildfire closes I-70
Interstate 70 was closed in both directions for more than two hours Tuesday as a brush fire erupted in De Beque Canyon, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The eastbound lanes reopened about 3 p.m., followed by the westbound lanes about 4 p.m., CDOT said.
the gazette AND NEWS SERVICES