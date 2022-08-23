Man killed at Colorado Springs Kum & Go identified
A man killed in a convenience store shooting over the weekend was identified Monday as Jeremy Diaz, 36, of Lancaster, Ohio, according to Colorado Springs police.
Diaz was killed Friday at a Kum & Go located in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, police said.
Though the exact cause of death is still being identified by the El Paso County coroner, police said Tuesday in a news release that his death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrest has been made.
Diaz's death is the 32nd homicide investigation by police this year. At the same time last year, the department had investigated 22 homicides in Colorado Springs.
Diaz was one of two homicide victims this weekend, which saw six shootings. Three others were injured in the string of violence.
According to police, this is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
---
Man killed at The New Havana ID'd; suspect arrested
Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as the person killed in an early morning shooting at The New Havana bar and restaurant, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Police also announced the arrest of Carnel Davis, 41, who is suspected of killing Fruster, 37. Davis was arrested Monday without incident and was transported to the El Paso County jail. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of shots fired outside The New Havana, located just of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road. Fruster was found with a gunshot wound and died while being taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
---
Woman run over, killed in driveway identified
The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a driveway earlier this month as Tong Suk Olson, Colorado Springs police said Tuesday.
Police were notified of a crash in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive, near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, just after 5 a.m. Aug. 11. They found Olson, 75, lying in the driveway after being run over by a vehicle.
Police learned that family from the residence were taken to the airport earlier that morning. After returning to the home, the person who drove the family did not know Olson was in the driveway and ran her over. The driver then backed out of the driveway, running Olson over a second time, and then parked along the curb.
When the driver exited the vehicle they saw Olson on the ground and called 911. Medical personnel pronounced Olson dead on the scene.
Olson's death is the 28th traffic fatality this year, compared to 30 at this time in 2021.
STAFF REPORTS