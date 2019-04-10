President-CEO selected to lead AspenPointe
After more than a year without a permanent president or CEO, AspenPointe on Tuesday announced that a new person will finally take the helm.
Adam Roberts was appointed to the nonprofit’s top post about 16 months after AspenPointe’s previous leader, Mick Pattinson, abruptly tendered his resignation.
Roberts was formerly the chief operating officer of Valley-Wide Health Systems, a federally qualified health center in southern Colorado. An Alamosa native, he was chosen from a nationwide search of more than 150 candidates, the nonprofit said. He is expected to begin in mid-May.
AspenPointe largely caters to Medicaid recipients in need of mental health and substance abuse treatment in El Paso, Teller and Park counties. During the previous fiscal year ending June 30, the nonprofit provided care to 38,841 people — more than a quarter of whom were children.
Susan Seiler, the organization’s chief operating officer, served as its interim president and CEO during the search.
—
Barricaded suspect kills self in Old Colorado City
A man killed himself after an argument with his landlord escalated into an hourslong standoff in Old Colorado City early Wednesday, police said.
Police received reports of shots fired at Westside Bungalows, a motel in the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue, just after 4:30 a.m. Officers heard a barrage of bullets when they arrived, forcing them to take cover.
Windows of the unit were shattered by bullets and a water line inside was struck, causing the unit to flood where electrical wires were exposed, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
Shortly after 8 a.m., police set off a series of flash bangs, and AMR medical personnel pulled out a gurney. Officers did not fire their weapons.
The man’s name has not been released.
staff reports