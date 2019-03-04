3 vie for spot on county bench
Three finalists have been selected to fill an upcoming vacancy on the El Paso County District Court bench.
Brien Cecil, Marcus Henson and William Moller are vying to succeed 4th Judicial District Judge Barbara Hughes, who retires Feb. 15.
Cecil, of Colorado Springs, is a veteran county prosecutor; Henson, also of Colorado Springs, is a county magistrate and former longtime public defender; and Moller, of Woodland Park, has a private law practice.
The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission chose them. Under Colorado law, the governor has 15 days from Monday to appoint one of the finalists.
—
Man accused of punching officers
A man accused of punching and threatening to kill two Colorado Springs police officers was held in the El Paso County jail Monday.
Kristopher Pellegrini, 40, was held in lieu of $10,000 bail on allegations of assault on a peace office.
Police were called to an alleged burglary in the 800 block of West Colorado Avenue on Saturday night when they confronted Pelligrini. Officers say he was wielding an uncapped syringe and wouldn’t drop the needle.
Police said officers tried to grab his arm, but he pulled away and punched both officers. The cops eventually gained control of Pellegrini. They sustained minor injuries but remained on duty.
gazette staff reports