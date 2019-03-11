2 horses found dead, 10 starving
Two dead horses and 10 starving steeds were recovered Monday from a large barn in the 3200 block of Slocum Road, El Paso County sheriff’s deputies reported.
Complaints of animal neglect prompted a search warrant, which was executed by the sheriff’s Rural Enforcement Outreach Team, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The living horses were taken to an ASPCA-approved boarding facility.
“Samples from the deceased horses were collected for further evaluation to determine if felony charges are appropriate,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
—
1 dead in I-25 wreck
One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Monday on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs, said Trooper Josh Lewis of the Colorado State Patrol.
The collision was reported about 3:50 p.m. near South Academy Boulevard, Lewis said. It began in the northbound lanes but crossed the median into the southbound lanes.
At least three other people were taken to a hospital.
The state patrol shut down all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of I-25 near the wreck Monday evening.
—
Apartment fire displaces tenants
An apartment unit caught fire early Monday near Memorial Park and displaced several tenants, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
Firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. to The Willows at 2495 Willow Tree Grove, where tenants said someone was still inside.
Firefighters attacked flames blazing out of a third-floor window but found no one inside, KKTV reported. Tenants were expected to be able to return to home later Monday.
—
Teen, mom to be
on ‘The Doctors’
Raife Manjarrez of Colorado Springs was in junior high when diagnosed with keratoconus, the progressive eye disease that almost blinded his late uncle, Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb.
Last June, Raife, 14, and his mother went to a Los Angeles keratoconus expert, Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, so Raife could undergo the revolutionary procedure that saved his uncle’s eyesight.
During the three days that Raife and his mom, Megan Holcomb, were in L.A., they joined Boxer Wachler to tape a segment on keratoconus for the daytime-TV medical advice show, “The Doctors.” The episode airs at 1 p.m. Tuesday on KRDO.
—
Lakewood schools placed on lockout
Three Lakewood schools were locked down Monday after reports of shots fired near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle, police said.
Area homes also were ordered to shelter in place. No one was shot, but the situation was ongoing, 9News reported.
Lasley Elementary School, Alameda International and Great Work Montessori School were on lockout.
