Teenager dies in
rollover crash
A 16-year-old died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Calhan, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving and not wearing a seat belt.
The driver veered off of the right side of the road while northbound on McQueen Road, about a half-mile north of Washington Road. After losing control, the car rolled and the teen driver was ejected, troopers said. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. A second passenger was released by medical crews at the scene.
—
Events to close
Manitou Incline
The Manitou Incline will be closed to hikers in upcoming weeks during several running events, Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon officials announced Wednesday.
Along with the annual Incline closure during the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, another closure will happen during the Barr Trail Mountain Race.
The Incline will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 28, for the Barr Trail Mountain Race and closed again on Aug. 24 and 25 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon.
LESLIE JAMES