One in every five Americans watches birds, according to a report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For those just getting started with the hobby, the experience can vary from exciting to frustrating. In the beginning many new species are observed, yet some can be difficult to identify.

A new book, "Mountain Birds of Teller County," makes the learning process easier by focusing on 125 of the more common birds found in the county. This handy guide can also be used to identify birds found throughout the Colorado mountains.

The 140 pages of the new pocket-sized book are packed with color photos for all species. When relevant, comparative photos of male, female and juvenile are featured. Species details are provided in simple intuitive categories: abundance/season, habitat, elevation range, size, ID features and voice.The area below the bird photos provides additional data, mostly regarding behaviors and localized information.

The “Learn the Family Groups” section is especially helpful to beginners. When an unknown bird is observed, try first to determine what group it belongs to (sparrow, warbler, etc.). Bonus pages include a bird checklist and lists of uncommon and rare species. An alphabetical index and “Quick Index” on the back page allow readers to quickly locate species of interest.

Author Joe LaFleur earned degrees in Wildlife Biology and Communications from Colorado State University. For many years he was a research biologist for CSU, Colorado Division of Wildlife and Idaho Fish and Game. LaFleur grew up in Colorado and has lived in Teller County since 2016. He also produced Better Birdwatching, a series of DVDs featuring video and sounds of North American birds. His website also presents a Teller County Bird Checklist and Blog.

Teller County lies just northwest of Colorado Springs, with elevations ranging from about 7,500 feet up to alpine tundra on the slopes of Pikes Peak. The high point is Devils Playground Peak at 13,070 feet. While the landscape is dominated by conifer forest, other habitats include lakes, ponds, rivers and creeks and associated riparian woodlands and shrubby areas, in addition to aspen forest, grasslands, shrublands and rocky cliffs.

To promote an interest in birdwatching, LaFleur will be leading local bird walks and programs that teach how to identify birds by sight and sound. Binoculars suggested, ages 5 and up. In the event of severe weather like extreme rain and/or snow the bird walks will be cancelled. To stay informed, register for walks by emailing joe@betterbirdwatching.com. The April schedule includes:

Sat., April 15

- 8:30-9:30 AM. Free bird walk at Lake George Community Park. Meet at the parking area near the bathroom.

- 10:00-11:00 AM. Free program on identifying local raptors (hawks and owls) by sight and sound, Lake George Public Library.

Sat., April 22

8:00-9:00 AM. Bird walk at Manitou Lake just north of Woodland Park. The walk is free, but the Picnic Area requires a $10 per vehicle access fee ($5 with Golden Age Pass).

Mountain Birds of Teller County costs $15.99 and is available locally at Zebz OutFooter in Woodland Park, The Painted Bear in Green Mountain Falls and Granite Canyon General Store in Lake George. For more information, call 719-301-8801 or visit www.betterbirdwatching.com for a list of birds featured in the new book.