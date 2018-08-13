Police investigate alleged infant abuse
A child abuse investigation is underway since police were notified about an infant with a broken leg at a Colorado Springs hospital.
Officers said they went to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central about 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate the case of a 31-day-old boy with a fractured femur.
The case has grown to include the police Crimes Against Children unit and El Paso County’s Department of Human Services, police said.
Man killed in house fire is identified
The man killed in a Wednesday house fire in southeast Colorado Springs has been identified as James Carroll, 52.
The blaze at the fourplex at 614 Lakewood Circle has prompted a criminal investigation, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
One firefighter suffered “very minor” injuries.
Nev. inmate charged in 1984 Colo. killing
DENVER • Prosecutors have formally charged a Nevada convict accused of killing a woman with a hammer near Denver more than three decades ago, and charges in a separate attack that left three others dead are expected soon.
KUSA-TV reported Monday that Alexander Christopher Ewing has been charged in Jefferson County with first-degree murder in the January 1984 attack on 50-year-old Pamela Louise Smith in Lakewood.
Ewing also is suspected in a June 1984 attack in Aurora that killed Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa. Arapahoe County prosecutors have yet to file charges in that case.
Woman falls to death while hiking off trail
FRISCO • Authorities say a woman who was hiking off trail on Mount Royal in Frisco tripped and fell 100 feet to her death.
Summit County Rescue Group spokesman Charles Pitman says the woman and her climbing partners, two men, had reached the top of the mountain and were descending when they reached a rocky band about 150 feet from the bottom at around 6 p.m. Sunday.
the gazette and news services