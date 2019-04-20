Doherty girls’ soccer coach Craig Decker called the Air Academy squad that beat his Spartans 8-1 on Saturday one of the best teams in the city, and the Kadets’ core comes from a familiar family.
The Sims/Louthan/Dewing cousins, whose male counterparts helped the Air Force and Air Academy programs to impressive runs this fall, produced in a big way Saturday on their home turf, helping Air Academy to a 7-3-1 record with those loses coming to top teams in Class 5A and 4A
“So far, we’ve done a lot better than I thought we were originally going to do,” Zoe Sims said.
Liza Louthan led the charge with a first-half hat trick all on set pieces. She scored the game’s first goal, less than two minutes in, off a free kick from about 35 yards out on the left wing.
Her second and third goals also came from set pieces about five minutes apart midway through the half, and the Kadets led 7-1 at the half.
Louthan, who’s going to play at UCCS next year with best friend Sims, said she’s comfortable having a go at goal from 40 or 45 yards out in high school competition.
“I feel like it’s a good opportunity to shoot, and if it doesn’t go in, we’ve got a lot of people running,” Louthan said. “It works out well.”
After Louthan scored the opener, Capri Dewing used the pace that seems to run in her family to get to the end line, where she played a ball across to cousin Jessica Sims, who had a tap-in to make it 2-0 in the first couple minutes.
“They scored two goals in the first two minutes of the game, and we were kinda like ‘What’s going on?’” Decker recalled. “We could never really get our bearings back.”
Then, Zoe Sims set up Katherine Tansill for the Kadets’ third goal about 10 minutes into the action. Dewing added a fourth goal from a set piece, while Zoe Sims overpowered the Doherty keeper to make it 6-0 midway through the opening 40 minutes with a member of the extended family either scoring or setting up - sometimes both - each of the goals.
“Definitely a plus for me. They’re all great kids and great soccer players and athletes and leaders,” Air Academy coach Espen Hosoien said of his team within a team.
“I’m not complaining.”
The Spartans, with the help of a mass Air Academy substitution, got their goal late in the half when a Kadet defender handled the ball in the box. Spartan junior Hannah Haas converted to get the visitors on the board. From that point on, Doherty only allowed two goals, Louthan’s final set piece and Jessica Edwards’ goal in the second half, which was assisted by Annie Dewing, Liza’s younger sister.
“The second half was better,” Decker said. “We possessed. We played our game.”
At the end, the Dewing/Louthan/Sims clan contributed six goals and a couple more assists in a Kadet victory.
“We came out with energy, we came out as a team,” Liza Louthan said. “Half of us are related, so it’s helpful.”