DENVER — This is it.
The championship matches of the Colorado state wrestling tournament take place Saturday night.
The Parade of Champions will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Pepsi Center.
The consolation rounds are in progress now, with third- and fifth-place matches following the consolation semifinals.
Nine wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region will take part in the finals:
Class 5A
152 — Doherty junior Tyson Beauperthuy, jr. (38-2) vs. Prairie View senior Austin McFadden (42-4)
Class 4A
126 — Discovery Canyon senior Patrick Allis (38-1) vs. Pueblo East senior Ryan Roth (36-4): Allis has beaten Roth twice, including an 11-5 decision at last week's Region 2 championships.
132 — Canon City senior James Ruona, sr. (37-4) vs. Windsor junior Dominick Serrano (41-0): This is Ruona's first time in a state final after settling for third the past three years.
160 — Coronado senior KJ Kearns (32-2) vs. Pueblo County senior Christopher Fasano (41-0): Kearns's two losses this season came against Fasano, but the last match (in a regional tournament last week) ended in overtime.
195 — Cheyenne Mountain freshman Nico Gagliardi (37-6) vs. Pueblo East senior Zion Freeman (37-6)
220 — Canon City senior Gage Pruitt (28-10) vs. Pueblo East senior Dominic Robles (36-4)
Class 3A
106 — Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin, Woodland Park freshman vs. Alamosa sophomore Davion Chavez (39-6)
182 — The Classical Academy senior Nathan Johns (34-1) vs. Glenwood Springs junior Amos Wilson (48-0)
195 — Elizabeth senior Abe Leonard (34-2) vs. Salida senior Holt Brashears (11-0)