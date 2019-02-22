Wrestling 2.jpg

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

Eight wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region advanced to Saturday's championship matches.

The list includes:

Class 5A

152 — Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty junior

Class 4A

126 — Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon senior

132 — James Ruona, Canon City senior

160 — KJ Kearns, Coronado senior

195 — Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain freshman

220 — Gage Pruitt, Canon City senior

Class 3A

106 — Brady Hankin, Woodland Park freshman

182 — Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy senior

195 — Abe Leonard, Elizabeth senior

--

DENVER — The semifinals of the state wrestling tournament are just minutes away at the Pepsi Center on Friday night.

And Pike Peak region wrestlers are well represented.

Nineteen, to be exact.

Follow me for updates of what happens next.

Below is a list of all of the area wrestlers who have a shot of a state title if they win tonight. They will compete in the championship matches Saturday night.

Keep in mind that there are several wrestlers still live in the consolation rounds, and they can finish as high as third place after the third and final day of the state tournament on Saturday.

Below is a list of this year's state semifinalists:

Class 5A

152 — Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty junior

160 — Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek senior

170 — Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek sophomore

Class 4A

120 — Chase Johnson, Cheyenne Mountain sophomore

126 — Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon senior

132 — Angel Flores, Coronado junior vs. James Ruona, Canon City senior

138 — Ben Nagel, Coronado sophomore

160 — KJ Kearns, Coronado senior

170 — Jake Martin, Lewis-Palmer junior

182 — Brady Badwound, Air Academy senior

195 — Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain freshman

220 — Gage Pruitt, Canon City senior

Class 3A

106 — Brady Hankin, Woodland Park freshman

113 — Kris Kramer, Elizabeth senior

145 — Jake Hamilton, Colorado Springs Christian School junior

182 — Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy senior

195 — Abe Leonard, Elizabeth senior

285 — Hunter Gilpin, Manitou Springs junior

Tags

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.

Load comments