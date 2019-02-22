UPDATE 9:15 p.m.
Eight wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region advanced to Saturday's championship matches.
The list includes:
--
DENVER — The semifinals of the state wrestling tournament are just minutes away at the Pepsi Center on Friday night.
And Pike Peak region wrestlers are well represented.
Nineteen, to be exact.
Follow me for updates of what happens next.
Below is a list of all of the area wrestlers who have a shot of a state title if they win tonight. They will compete in the championship matches Saturday night.
Keep in mind that there are several wrestlers still live in the consolation rounds, and they can finish as high as third place after the third and final day of the state tournament on Saturday.
Below is a list of this year's state semifinalists:
Class 5A
152 — Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty junior
160 — Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek senior
170 — Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek sophomore
Class 4A
120 — Chase Johnson, Cheyenne Mountain sophomore
126 — Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon senior
132 — Angel Flores, Coronado junior vs. James Ruona, Canon City senior
138 — Ben Nagel, Coronado sophomore
160 — KJ Kearns, Coronado senior
170 — Jake Martin, Lewis-Palmer junior
182 — Brady Badwound, Air Academy senior
195 — Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain freshman
220 — Gage Pruitt, Canon City senior
Class 3A
106 — Brady Hankin, Woodland Park freshman
113 — Kris Kramer, Elizabeth senior
182 — Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy senior
195 — Abe Leonard, Elizabeth senior
285 — Hunter Gilpin, Manitou Springs junior