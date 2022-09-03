Dane Kinamon dominated the first quarter for Air Force with two long touchdowns as the Falcons jumped to a 14-3 lead over Northern Iowa.
Kinamon caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Haaziq Daniels on the Falcons' opening possession on a 3rd-and-12 play. On the next possession he took an option pitch and sprinted 71 yards down the sidelines.
The Gazette's Brent Briggeman providing live updates from the game via the Twitter feed below. Scroll below the Twitter feed for links to a preview of today's game and other Air Force football coverage.
