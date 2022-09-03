Big plays have helped Air Force to a sizeable lead in the season-opener.
Dane Kinamon had a touchdown catch for 80 yards and a scoring run from 71 yards, the defense has forced two turnover (a Camby Goff interception and a TD Blackmon forced fumble) and quarterback Haaziq Daniels has 107 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Falcons lead Northern Iowa 41-3 after three quarters.
The Gazette's Brent Briggeman providing live updates from the game via the Twitter feed below. Scroll below the Twitter feed for links to a preview of today's game and other Air Force football coverage.
