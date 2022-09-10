It hasn't been pretty, but so far it's been enough.

Air Force leads Colorado 27-10 through three quarters, overcoming two fumbles and a snap over the punter's head to build a comfortable lead over the visitors from the Pac-12.

Air Force leads 280-141 in total yards. All but eight of the Falcons' yards have come on the ground.

Brad Roberts has rushed for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added another. Matthew Dapore has field goals of 54 and 47 yards.

Colorado is making its first trip to Falcon Stadium since 1974.

