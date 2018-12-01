12:52 p.m.
We're just moments away from kickoff, and both sides have tremendous fan support. But it looks like Pueblo East has Palmer Ridge outnumbered in fans by a couple hundred or so.
--
TODAY: Pueblo East (No.2) and Palmer Ridge (No.4) will clash for the second time this season. Scroll to the bottom to see the latest tweets.
Kick off is 1 p.m. at the CSU-Pueblo ThunderBowl.
The Eagles are looking for their fourth state championship in five years, while Palmer Ridge hopes to claim its second straight 3A state title as the program establishes itself as a dominant force in 3A football.
MORE COVERAGE:
LIVE SCORES: 3A, 4A and 5A championships
TWITTER UPDATES: