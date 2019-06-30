LIVE BLOG: 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Follow along as Gazette reporter Lindsey Smith and sports interns George Stoia and Evan Petzold journey to 14,115 feet for the 97th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Time: 4:06 a.m.

Location: Southeast Colorado Springs

LS: My alarm buzzed a 2:50 a.m., merely three hours after I forced my body to sleep. I moved a sleeping cat from my chest, showered, gathered my web of power cords and made a strong pot of coffee.

I was out the door by 3:30 with a nostalgic first-day-of-school kind of feeling settling in my stomach.

It's race day.

A year ago I covered my first hill climb, and return for my second season as a 'veteran' of The Gazette's group of five talented journalists venturing to the summit, marking the most expansive hill climb coverage in years.

Follow along for updates throughout the day from our group of writers, and keep your eyes on social media and Gazette.com for scenes from the summit from our photographer Parker Siebold and videographer Katie Klann.

— Lindsey Smith

RECORDS TO WATCH:

MORE COVERAGE:

See the latest updates from Twitter here: