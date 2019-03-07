D1GTynSVAAA7DRO.jpg
Caption +
(Photo by Conrad Swanson, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

He made it official with a 4:30 a.m. announcement Monday: Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is running for president.

Tonight's party sets his decision in motion, though one-time petroleum-industry geologist turned brewpub owner had already topped $1 million in fundraising as of Wednesday, his campaign announced.

Tonight's party, held at Civic Center in downtown Denver, is set to begin at 5 p.m. Those slated to perform include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, SuCh and Mary Louise Lee, wife of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Expected speakers include Hancock, former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, former Colorado state Sen. Lucia Guzman and state Senate Majority Leader Rhonda Fields.

Colorado Politics and The Gazette's reporters and photographers will bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the event. Stick with this blog for the latest.

     

6:24 p.m.

Denver's first lady, Mary Louise Lee, performed "America the Beautiful," and Mayor Michael Hancock is now on stage.

     

6:22 p.m.

Some protesters are on scene, including one with a bullhorn, our Conrad Swanson reports.

     

6:14 p.m.

As the sun sets over Denver, our Conrad Swanson sets the scene for the yet-to-kick-off kick-off event.

     

6:08 p.m.

While we're killing time waiting for the event to start, here's Hickenlooper's campaign launch video, if you haven't seen it yet.

ICYMI: I'm asking you to interview me for President. Our country is in crisis, and we need someone who knows how to bring people together and get things done. This is my record, but I've never done it alone. Join me: https://t.co/bwhFokNuTo pic.twitter.com/UKKJT2D0vl

— John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 5, 2019

      

6:02 p.m.

The crowd is still gathering for the kick-off event, expected to begin any moment. Soul singer SuCh is entertaining the crowd, our Ernest Luning tweets.

     

5:37 p.m.

The event is set to kick off in just under 25 minutes, with bands and speakers expected to take the stage before Hickenlooper.

Some musical commentary from our ever hip Conrad Swanson, who is live on scene: "Someone working for Hick’s camp has eclectic taste in music. They’ve already played LCD Soundsystem’s Dance Yrself Clean. Now on to the Dandy Worhol’s Bohemian Like You. Welcome back to the early 2000s."

      

5:16 p.m.

More scene-setting from our Conrad Swanson, who is touching base with Hickenlooper fans who are braving slightly chilly temps to cheer on the former governor. It's 52 degrees in Denver right now, with temperatures forecasted to drop a good 10 degrees or so over the next hour.

      

5:07 p.m.

Hickenlooper's official account posted what appears to be a video of performers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats warming up about an hour ago. The Denver-based band also performed at Gov. Jared Polis' inaugural ball in January.

     

4:58 p.m.

Getting ready for the rally to kick off. Our Conrad Swanson tweets that there is a plane flying over the park with a banner that reads, "BIG HICKUP FOR 2020: JETGATE SCANDAL."

It's likely a reference to a recent ethics complaint filed against Hickenlooper filed by former Republican Speaker of the House Frank McNulty and his Public Trust Institute.

More on that here.

