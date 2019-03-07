He made it official with a 4:30 a.m. announcement Monday: Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is running for president.
Tonight's party sets his decision in motion, though one-time petroleum-industry geologist turned brewpub owner had already topped $1 million in fundraising as of Wednesday, his campaign announced.
Tonight's party, held at Civic Center in downtown Denver, is set to begin at 5 p.m. Those slated to perform include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, SuCh and Mary Louise Lee, wife of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
Expected speakers include Hancock, former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, former Colorado state Sen. Lucia Guzman and state Senate Majority Leader Rhonda Fields.
Colorado Politics and The Gazette's reporters and photographers will bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the event. Stick with this blog for the latest.
6:24 p.m.
Denver's first lady, Mary Louise Lee, performed "America the Beautiful," and Mayor Michael Hancock is now on stage.
6:22 p.m.
Some protesters are on scene, including one with a bullhorn, our Conrad Swanson reports.
If you look, you can see some protesters in the back. One dude has a bullhorn and he’s definitely using it. pic.twitter.com/LUt5eDFewf— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) March 8, 2019
6:14 p.m.
As the sun sets over Denver, our Conrad Swanson sets the scene for the yet-to-kick-off kick-off event.
Here’s a better shot for y’all. pic.twitter.com/bGGgSNLs3D— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) March 8, 2019
6:08 p.m.
While we're killing time waiting for the event to start, here's Hickenlooper's campaign launch video, if you haven't seen it yet.
ICYMI: I'm asking you to interview me for President. Our country is in crisis, and we need someone who knows how to bring people together and get things done. This is my record, but I've never done it alone. Join me: https://t.co/bwhFokNuTo pic.twitter.com/UKKJT2D0vl— John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 5, 2019
6:02 p.m.
The crowd is still gathering for the kick-off event, expected to begin any moment. Soul singer SuCh is entertaining the crowd, our Ernest Luning tweets.
Crowd still gathering for @Hickenlooper’s presidential campaign send-off in Denver. Soul singer SuCh entertaining the crowd. #copolitics #hickenlooper2020 pic.twitter.com/OxBABnjkp6— Ernest Lee Luning (@eluning) March 8, 2019
5:37 p.m.
The event is set to kick off in just under 25 minutes, with bands and speakers expected to take the stage before Hickenlooper.
Some musical commentary from our ever hip Conrad Swanson, who is live on scene: "Someone working for Hick’s camp has eclectic taste in music. They’ve already played LCD Soundsystem’s Dance Yrself Clean. Now on to the Dandy Worhol’s Bohemian Like You. Welcome back to the early 2000s."
5:16 p.m.
More scene-setting from our Conrad Swanson, who is touching base with Hickenlooper fans who are braving slightly chilly temps to cheer on the former governor. It's 52 degrees in Denver right now, with temperatures forecasted to drop a good 10 degrees or so over the next hour.
“You gettin’ my good side?” Lawrence Jackson asked me as I took his pic outside the yet-to-begin rally. pic.twitter.com/bzpOcBKCFg— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) March 8, 2019
And then we’ve got Toni and Jeremiah DeGennaro, who both strongly support Hick’s run (of course) and say he could beat Trump in the general because of his moderate views. #Hickenlooper2020 pic.twitter.com/AIeCBYUg0R— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) March 8, 2019
5:07 p.m.
Hickenlooper's official account posted what appears to be a video of performers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats warming up about an hour ago. The Denver-based band also performed at Gov. Jared Polis' inaugural ball in January.
DENVER! @NRateliff is ready for tonight, are you? Doors open at 5 PM!— John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 7, 2019
You can still RSVP here:https://t.co/Tyyhc3BcGP pic.twitter.com/LoegBNGhLQ
4:58 p.m.
Getting ready for the rally to kick off. Our Conrad Swanson tweets that there is a plane flying over the park with a banner that reads, "BIG HICKUP FOR 2020: JETGATE SCANDAL."
It's likely a reference to a recent ethics complaint filed against Hickenlooper filed by former Republican Speaker of the House Frank McNulty and his Public Trust Institute.
More on that here.
If you can’t read the banner, it says “BIG HICKUP FOR 2020: JETGATE SCANDAL” pic.twitter.com/bw6v6UNFYn— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) March 7, 2019