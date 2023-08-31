Find a bookstore to wander around while you escape fall's inevitable chill. While we're still having summer weather, you can use this list to help you flee the heat and daydream of autumn leaves with a good book in hand.

Read on to find the best bookstores around town, as determined by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs Magazine. Many of the stores are independently owned and unique to the Colorado Springs area.

9. Books For You

Books For You opened over 30 years ago and has kept the same location for that duration. They offer "fine quality used books" and an emphasis on fiction, according to their website.

They're located at 1737 S. 8th St. You can read more about them on their website.

8. Arc Thrift Store

051023-dg-news-CasaBonita04.JPG A pedestrian walks past the temporarily closed ARC Thrift Store in the Lamar Station Plaza strip mall on West Colfax Avenue on Tuesday, May 9,…

There are multiple Arc Thrift Stores around Colorado Springs, and each has a section for used books. You can find the closest location to you here.

7. Covered Treasures Bookstore

120419-tr-covered-treasures Tommie Plank opened Covered Treasures bookstore in Monument 26 years ago. She says her storefront book sales are growing as consumers grow tir…

This bookstore opened in 1993, according to Covered Treasures' website. They expanded from one small room to three rooms full of new and gently used books.

Covered Treasures is located at 104 2nd St., Monument. You can learn more about them on their website.

6. Born Again Used Books

Born Again Used Books is "your local used Christian book and homeschool curriculum resource," according to their website.

They opened in 2004 and changed locations once since then. They are now located at 4810 Old Farm Drive.

5. Young Bookworms Bookstore

051322-fam-bookworms 3.JPG Young Bookworms, with self-published books and book-themed items including T-shirts and hats, facilitates and encourages creativity.

This bookstore provides the community with a wide selection of children's books, and also offers writing and publishing classes. They also have monthly subscription boxes for all reading levels.

They're located at 3604 Hartsel Drive. You can read more about what they offer on their website.

4. Barnes & Noble

Barnes Noble CEO Lawsuit A Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Pittsburgh. Demos Parneros, the former CEO of Barnes & Noble is suing the bookseller for breach …

Barnes & Noble first came into existence in 1971 when the trade name was merged with an already existing bookstore in Manhattan. Since then, they have become the top book retailer in the United States, according to their website.

They have multiple locations in the Colorado Springs area. You can find the one closest to you here.

3. Hooked on Books

041123-news-books 1.jpg New Hooked on Books shop owner Joseph Shearer gets help from former owner Mary Ciletti, while unpacking a shipment of books on Monday, April 1…

Hooked on Books opened their first location in 1982. They've opened a second location since then, making them the largest independent bookstore in Colorado Springs, according to their Facebook page.

They offer "Over 1/4 million books in stock, HUGE sci-fi/fantasy section, school-required reading in stock, rare, vintage and collectible books," according to the same page.

2. Tattered Cover Book Store Colorado Springs

061822-biz-tattered cover 1.JPG Piles of books wait to be put on shelves at the iconic Tattered Cover’s new location in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. Tattered Cover, t…

Tattered Cover first opened in Denver in 1971, according to their website. They have expanded to multiple locations around the Denver area (one is four stories tall) and one location in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs store is located downtown and includes a full bar and café. It's located at 112 N. Tejon St.

Reader comments:

"A wonderful downtown book store and a great place to spend an afternoon with a coffee drink in the upper loft from their wine bar"

"Love the selection and their support of writers."

1. Poor Richard's Bookstore

kid author Alejandro Garcia, 9, talks about his book “Seven Year’s Strange” in January inside Poor Richard’s Bookstore where it’s being sold.

Poor Richard's opened in 1975 as Poor Richard's Used Paperbacks, according to their website. Since then, they've started selling a mix of used and vintage books. They've expanded even further to include a restaurant and a toy store.

Reader comments:

"Such a cozy, quirky place. Locals know about Poor Richard's and want to go to Poor Richard's."

"I love the feeling that I get when I walk into the store! Old fashioned and modern, all at the same time!"

"I love Poor Richards! One of my favorite places to shop for gifts."