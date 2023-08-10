Spare or strike, get rolling on Saturday.

August 12 marks National Bowling Day, which is your excuse to clear the rust off your bowling skills and head to an alley.

What better places to bowl than 2023's Best of the Springs nominated bowling alleys across town. These top 5 bowling hubs deliver in their customer service, unique amenities and overall experience.

Find your victory lane:

#5 PinHeadz Bowling Center

Location: 1867 North Circle Drive

PinHeadz features "Cosmic Bowling" which involves laser lights, strobe lights, disco lights and more to create a thrilling atmosphere. They also offer "Cosmic parties" for any birthday or special occasion. Click here to find out more.

#4 King Pin Lanes

Location: 3410 North Academy Boulevard

Fit for pros and those just wanting a fun time, King Pin offers everything a bowler might need. Short season leagues, a comfortable lounge and arcade games are some of their amenities. Click here for more information.

#3 Peak Bowl

Location: 2861 North Prospect Street

Head into Peak Bowl for bowling entertainment, arcade games, bowling leagues and more. For burgers, salads and more check out their bar and grill. Click here for hours and tournament scheduling.

#2 Harmony Bowl

Location: 3845 North Academy Boulevard

Complete with 40 lanes, Harmony has been the site of many fun-filled bowling hours. Other amenities include the Champions Choice Pro Shop, both adult and youth tournaments as well as an extensive kitchen menu. Click here for more information.

#1 The Summit (now Main Event)

Location: 1180 Interquest Parkway

Enjoy family fun or league play at this popular entertainment spot in Colorado Springs featuring Crossroads Tavern and Grille in case you get hungry. Also offered are packages for birthday parties, fundraising events, holiday parties and more. Click here to reserve lanes and explore more information.