The readers have spoken, and there is a new No. 1.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 8 sushi restaurants deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste.

See who Colorado Springs bumped up to #1 this year:

8. Sushi O Sushi: 3643 Star Ranch Road

Dining review: Sushi O Sushi offers unique names, flavor combos

Sushi O Sushi - "Assorted Sashimi Platter" Thursday April 2, 2015. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

- This July, Sushi O Sushi will have their 11th year anniversary of their Colorado Springs location.

7. Sushi Rakkyo: 9205 North Union Boulevard Suite 2-100

#10 - Sushi Rakkyo

Gazette reader comment: "Sushi Rakkyo is the best place to go for all-you-can-eat sushi. The fish is fresh, and the service is great."

Address: 9205 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

- Try their Air Force Ahi Tower and Garden of the Gods Roll!

6. Kura Japanese Restaurant: 3478-B Research Parkway

Kura Japanese Restaurant

The Rock n' Roll, one of Kura's specialty rolls, made of crab meat, cucumber, avacado and red snapper. Tuesday, January 23, 2007. Photo by Brienne Boortz.

- Ask your server what Izakaya means...

5. Jun Japanese Restaurant: 3276 Centennial Boulevard & 1760 Dublin Boulevard

#3 - Jun Japanese Restaurant

Gazette reader comment:"Best Rolls ever!!" Address: Multiple Locations

- Owner Jun Aizu has been in Colorado Springs crafting Japanese cuisine for over 30 years.

Reader comments:

"Authentically Japanese tempura & katsu."

"Fabulous sushi!"

4. Fujiyama: 22 South Tejon Street

More than 50 restaurants offer deals during Colorado Springs Restaurant Week

Fujiyama "Best Of" 2015. Photo by Jeff Kearney

- Check out their Mother's Day deal for May 14!

3. Dozo Sushi Bar: 1606 South 8th Street

- Ask your server about the "Omaske" option or try the "Russian Roulette Roll," which features "Extremely Spicy Sauce."

2. Ai Sushi: 4655 Centennial Boulevard & 3215 Cinema Point

#2 - Ai Sushi & Grill

Ai Sushi & Grill

- Start with "Heart Attack" and end with deep fried cheesecake. And some sushi in between, of course.

Reader comments:

"Awesome sushi and hibachi! I love that they have gluten free options as well!"

"So many delicious sushi options and great service!"

1. Sushi Ato: 12245 Voyager Parkway #148

103118-we-ott1 (copy)

It's easy to get carried away at Sushi Ato. The menu is broad and deep. Photo by Micah Redfield.

- Be sure to try their 6 different ramen and noodle bowls, including "Shoyu Ramen" with braised pork belly.

Reader comments: 

"Our go to Sushi restaurant. We love the variety of rolls."

"Best sushi in COS. Presentation and quality are amazing."

2022's list: 7 best sushi restaurants in Colorado Springs | Arts & Entertainment | gazette.com