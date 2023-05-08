The readers have spoken, and there is a new No. 1.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 8 sushi restaurants deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste.

See who Colorado Springs bumped up to #1 this year:

8. Sushi O Sushi: 3643 Star Ranch Road

- This July, Sushi O Sushi will have their 11th year anniversary of their Colorado Springs location.

7. Sushi Rakkyo: 9205 North Union Boulevard Suite 2-100

- Try their Air Force Ahi Tower and Garden of the Gods Roll!

6. Kura Japanese Restaurant: 3478-B Research Parkway

- Ask your server what Izakaya means...

5. Jun Japanese Restaurant: 3276 Centennial Boulevard & 1760 Dublin Boulevard

- Owner Jun Aizu has been in Colorado Springs crafting Japanese cuisine for over 30 years.

Reader comments:

"Authentically Japanese tempura & katsu."

"Fabulous sushi!"

4. Fujiyama: 22 South Tejon Street

- Check out their Mother's Day deal for May 14!

3. Dozo Sushi Bar: 1606 South 8th Street

- Ask your server about the "Omaske" option or try the "Russian Roulette Roll," which features "Extremely Spicy Sauce."

2. Ai Sushi: 4655 Centennial Boulevard & 3215 Cinema Point

- Start with "Heart Attack" and end with deep fried cheesecake. And some sushi in between, of course.

Reader comments:

"Awesome sushi and hibachi! I love that they have gluten free options as well!"

"So many delicious sushi options and great service!"

1. Sushi Ato: 12245 Voyager Parkway #148

- Be sure to try their 6 different ramen and noodle bowls, including "Shoyu Ramen" with braised pork belly.

Reader comments:

"Our go to Sushi restaurant. We love the variety of rolls."

"Best sushi in COS. Presentation and quality are amazing."

