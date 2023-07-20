How hot can you go?
From smokin' Dragon Fire to mild Teriyaki, stop by these hot wings restaurants for your idea of the perfect wing.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 chicken wings spots deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste.
See where your local favorite lands on the list:
7. Golden Flame Hot Wings
5865 Stetson Hills Boulevard Suite 120, Colorado Springs
Most unique sauces: Chokh-Di, Surge, Colorado Fancy
6. Hatch Cover
252 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs
Featured Wing Add-Ons: Hotiyaki, Lemon Pepper Rub, Spicy Sweet Dry Rub
5. Wild Wings 'n Things
PERMANENTLY CLOSED
4. Back East Bar & Grill
9475 Briar Village Point, Colorado Springs
Most unique sauces and rubs: Dragon Fire, Old Bay, Mango Habanero
Reader comments:
"Such a fun bar and restaurant!"
"Love Back East Bar & Grill. Great food, great service and great prices. Fun place to go."
"Delicious wings!"
3. O'Malley's
104 Colorado State Highway 105, Palmer Lake
Interesting fact: On O'Malley's menu, customers can order 1,000 wings!
2. Wingstop
Six locations around the Colorado Springs area
Most unique sauces and rubs: Spicy Korean Q, Hawaiian, Louisiana Rub
1. O'Furry's
900 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs
Check it out: O'Furry's serves double dipped wings — first a hot sauce then a teriyaki sauce.
Reader comments:
"Hands down, best wings. Such a cool little spot to enjoy cheap drinks and good food!"
"The BEST BEST WINGS in town and awesome staff."
"Great bar with a fun atmosphere!"
